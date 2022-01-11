On Tuesday Jan. 4, the Frederick County School Board elected its new leadership. It also welcomed three new board members. This should be an exciting time of great optimism and opportunity for our community to support each and every one of our students.
At this board meeting, a citizen from the Opequon District shared the content of a social media post made by one of the board members in November. In this social media post the board member apparently used the “R” word when referring to a survey that was conducted in a neighboring school division.
A citizen from the Back Creek District defended the use of this word by stating “I grew up, born in 1970. As kids, we always said ‘that’s retarded.’ I’m not saying that it’s the right thing to say. But we did it for years and years and years and years.”
When the board member was asked later about the use of this word, the response was the word was not used “in a derogatory context.”
As a lifelong educator, I think it is important we send a very clear message to our students. The citizen from the Back Creek District was correct when he said, “I am not saying that it’s the right thing to say.”
The “R” word is not the right thing to say. The “R” word is derogatory in every context. It is a demeaning slur used to marginalize a group of people. With so many eloquent options to replace the “R” word that are neither demeaning nor derogatory, let’s all commit to relegate the use of this word to the 1970s and update our vocabulary to words that do not cause harm to our children and/or our community members. No apologies are needed, but I do request those serving in the best interest of the children in our community refrain from using language that is degrading and harmful.
Let’s all optimistically work together to embrace the wonderful opportunity before us to inspire each and every learner to achieve their dreams. If not us, who and if not now, when?
Jerry Putt is a resident of Winchester.
