FRANK YURKOVICH
Dear Shenandoah University leaders,
I wanted to send a personal and professional and most sincere “thank you” to each of you for your vision, preparation, organization, management and oversight of the COVID-19 vaccine process you established at the James R. Wilkins Athletics and Events Center. We at Golden Seal Enterprises, a local and international private security and event services company, serve many clients and organizations domestically and internationally in assisting them with large event logistics, safety and security planning. As such, we can truly appreciate and recognize a well-organized, well-managed and efficient process when we encounter one!
What you have put in place at the Wilkins Center providing vaccinations to so many is worthy of the highest and most commendable praise and gratitude. This perfect model should be replicated across the nation! I personally participated in this process and was surprisingly overwhelmed, from my initial entrance into the Wilkins Center to my vehicle departure passing the Shenandoah University safety officers, with everyone’s sincere professionalism, kindness, positive attitudes and the complete attention to detail by all involved. I felt completely safe, comfortable and free from any extraneous potential contamination as I was kindly directed to each successive station.
We know there are hundreds of people involved in this most important process and we wish we could personally thank each and every one for their time and talents in performing these heroic efforts but we can’t do this and it would be our hopes that this simple but most heartfelt commendation to each of you might make its way to the many deserving souls making these vaccinations possible to so many of us. Thank you!
