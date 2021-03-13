TRACY FITZSIMMONS AND MARK NANTZ
It has been a long year since COVID-19 first began to impact our region, and these past 12 months have been marked by unspeakable loss juxtaposed with extraordinary community support. In the words of Charles Dickens, it has been “the season of light,...the season of darkness.”
Last spring, Valley Health developed and implemented care protocols, established testing and outpatient care sites, and expanded telehealth capabilities to allow thousands of patients to continue to safely access care during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Shenandoah University developed its own COVID-19 saliva test, re-opened for in-person education, and began sequencing for the variants.
For months we awaited the approval of a vaccine, knowing that widespread vaccination held the most promise for preventing the virus’ spread. Valley Health and Shenandoah committed to assist the Lord Fairfax Health District with tackling this public health challenge. As Valley Health led the planning for the vaccine’s release and regional distribution in collaboration with the health district, Shenandoah offered the Wilkins Athletics & Events Center.
This has been among the most inspiring experiences! Together, through our three-way partnership, we have navigated unpredictable vaccine supply, recruited and trained countless community volunteers, developed a registration system to manage thousands of vaccination slots, and survived bouts with winter weather. Through it all, our team of employees and volunteers worked together to staff clinics, vaccinate our community and guarantee the vaccine is distributed as efficiently and equitably as possible. More than 750 have signed up to fill nearly 2,400 volunteer slots at the clinic, providing over 40,000 vaccinations.
We couldn’t do any of this without volunteers. SU employees and students stop by the clinic between classes to volunteer. Nursing and pharmacy faculty and students help fill the dozens of vaccinator positions needed each day. Coaches sandwich volunteering between athletic practices, popping in to ferry patrons to and from the parking lot by golf cart. Volunteering has been a family affair for some; one SU employee volunteers with her son, her husband, and her vaccinated octogenarian parents visiting from the Midwest.
Valley Health administrative staff, pharmacists, nurses, and physicians, in specialties ranging from family practice and emergency medicine to trauma surgery, have come to help on their days off or after their shifts. And all of them have been helping while Valley Health treats countless COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and clinics during the winter surge.
But the vaccine clinic would not be possible without community members who have stepped up to fill volunteer slots. Retirees, pastors, stay-at-home parents, local teachers and business persons, high school students, a gourmet chef and even the Mayor have stepped up to work registration, vaccination, check-out and to serve as greeters.
The community spirit hasn’t ended there. Some days, it feels like the vaccine clinic is running on goodwill, grit and carbs! The owner of a driving school offers free vaccine rides to those without transportation; families and local restaurants have provided lunch for the volunteers; and every day, a local espresso bar and kind citizens provide an endless supply of coffee and snacks.
Many local nonprofits, churches and citizen-leaders have stepped up to help ensure the vaccine is available to everyone, regardless of income or race. And that regardless of whether one lives in a house or a shelter, whether one can read or not, whether one resides in town or in the rural reaches of our Northern Shenandoah Valley, that all have access to this life-saving vaccine.
We are proud and grateful for those who have been part of this historic vaccine effort — often in addition to their other responsibilities. In fact, the dozen individuals who are the lead clinic coordinators fill these roles while balancing them with their families and regular jobs. Our community, Valley Health and Shenandoah University owe all of these people an enormous debt of gratitude.
More vaccine doses will arrive in the weeks ahead, and more friends and neighbors need to be “armed” with this vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. If you would like to help at one of our vaccine clinics or want more information on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, or how to register, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations.
For now, we implore you to stay the course by masking, social distancing and getting vaccinated when eligible. And we look forward to continuing these partnerships to further serve the community in the post-pandemic world.
Tracy Fitzsimmons is president of Shenandoah University. Mark Nantz is CEO of Valley Health System.
(2) comments
Bravo for an incredible effort!
We cannot begin to express our thanks to the team effort shown in the Lord Fairfax District. We are so grateful to live in this beautiful valley and know there are so many good people out there doing good things everyday!!! Much thanks and God's Blessings to all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.