I became a nurse for many reasons, but the main reason is to help patients in some of the worst times in their lives. I have been a nurse for eight years and have dedicated my life to Valley Health and its patients. I have come in on days when it is raining, snowing, and sleeting. I have come into work on holidays and special events and missed that time with my family. I knew what I was signing up for when I became a nurse, and I knew that I would miss things such has Christmas or birthdays. My passion to help patients helps me realize it was fine that I was working on Christmas. I took care of patients at Winchester Medical Center on a medical floor for five years, and for the past three years I have helped patients with psychiatric disorders. I have seen patients as young as 5 and as old as 100. Blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this job. While I can’t say that I have loved every minute of it, what I can say is that I loved what I did for these patients in our community.
Now that the COVID vaccine mandate has come out, I have seen the true colors of the organization I work for. I have been told that I can’t care for my patients until I have a non-FDA approved vaccine. I can’t tell you how many times my patients have refused treatments that are needed to assist with their healing. They always had the right to do that, but now my right has been disregarded.
When I walk into my patients’ rooms who are struggling with depression and suicidality, do they think to themselves… is she vaccinated from COVID? No. These patients are just wondering if I am there to help them in their time of need.
Since COVID started we have not stopped working. Our nurses, techs, respiratory therapist, doctors, and so on have not stopped working. All while administration has done most of their work by Zoom, we have been working in the hospital every day to help during this pandemic. Then the way they repay their loyal staff is by telling us what we can do with our bodies.
When I took the oath has a nurse, I recited this: “I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous, and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug.” This vaccine is mischievous and I will not take a harmful drug no matter the cost.
I won’t be the only one who suffers from this mandate. Our community and our patients will lose great health care workers!
Valley Health has decided to play the judge, the jury, and the executioner by mandating this non-FDA approved vaccine. For this reason, a group of colleagues and I have formed the Valley Health Workers Association to oppose this mandate and protect our rights.
We will be picketing the vaccine mandate on Aug. 1 in Front Royal outside the Warren Memorial Hospital from 6 to 8 p.m. On Aug. 2 we will picket outside Winchester Medical Center from noon to 3 pm. We welcome all friends, family, and supporters.
Brittany Watson is a registered nurse and a resident of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.
Brittany, you are a very brave and truthful woman and nurse! I commend you! As a former biologist in the safety assessment lab at Merck pharmaceutical company in West Point, Pennsylvania, I can tell you that what we are seeing Is the greatest smoke and mirrors production that we have seen since 9/11.
When vaccines and or drugs are making people sick and killing them, they are supposed to be withdrawn from the market immediately. These vaccines are more like injections of genetic modifiers that creates spike proteins that get into the small blood vessels, the capillaries, especially in the brain and cause clotting. They’re trying to put the lid on this information so that people don’t get scared of getting these injections. Most of you are too busy to do any research, and all you do is sit in front of your TVs and believe the scripted information that’s been given to you by Government controlled media. There is lots of good, real scientific information out there that you will not get from your TV news stations. The endgame is reduced population throughout the world, and these injections are the solution to what they see is a problem of a world full of useless eaters. Sorry, but that’s the truth. Just go to the UN website and read up on agenda 2030, and you’ll see that they want to reduce the worlds population by a few billion. What better way than to create a fake vaccine for a fake illness that kills people, and puts the blame on those who don’t want this injection of toxic chemicals, which we have the right to decline by virtue of the US Constitution and the Nuremberg Code.
Thanks for your bravery, Brittany, a true American!!
Yes, they live in a Fantasy World of Lies and Conspiracies. I believe Tinkerbell zips around spreading fairy dust to keep them in their ignorance.
If someone so smart gets her information off conspiracy sites on the internet or by listening to the likes of Marjory Taylor Green and what spews from her mouth, and other Trump liars, then she’s not very smart at all.
This is a bunch of bunk.
Lauraloveslearning, how’s the weather in Russia where you are. Your wholesome name is so apple pie A merican and your words empower the people living in a twisted reality to say, “see, I told you so!” And the Christian cross in your avatar confirms you are soo honest. You know you are saying exactly what they want to hear? You are what’s wrong with having fake names and posting.
Wow, you really addressed all the facts you disagree with! Very logical and rational of you...
"What better way than to create a fake vaccine for a fake illness that kills people?"
FactCheck.org is a highly acclaimed nonprofit website that describes itself as a "consumer advocate for voters that aims to reduce the level of deception and confusion in U.S. politics". It is a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. Whether or not the commentator is actually a biologist, has any work experience or expertise, or has any real understanding of the subject is largely moot.
The nonprofit takes direct aim at most, if not all, of the claims in the LauraLovesLearning comment.
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-covid-19-vaccine-generated-spike-protein-is-safe-contrary-to-viral-claims/
Here are some excerpts-- Specifically:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the “most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history” has found that most of the reported side effects after COVID-19 vaccination are minor.
However Byram Bridle, a Canadian virus immunologist recently claimed in a radio interview that the vaccine’s spike protein is “a pathogenic protein,” “a toxin” that gets into the bloodstream. But researchers and health officials told FactCheck.org there is no “mistake” and that there is no evidence to support Bridle’s claims.
There is no evidence that the spike protein in vaccines “is toxic or that it lingers at any toxic level in the body after vaccination,” an FDA spokesperson told us in an email.
Jason McLellan, a structural biologist at the University of Texas at Austin who has been studying spike proteins in other coronaviruses for years and whose work was fundamental for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, said Bridle’s statements are not correct.
“The spike protein is not pathogenic. It is not a toxin,” McLellan told us in an email. “I have not seen any data to support what Bridle claims.”
Bridle made reference to peer-reviewed scientific publications in well-known and well-respected scientific journals--But authors of two of the studies he cites told us their findings don’t back Bridle’s statements.
“Bridle is taking our results and completely misinterpreting them,” said David R. Walt, a member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School and of Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, who co-authored a study that found circulating SARS-CoV-2 vaccine antigen in the plasma of vaccine recipients.
Walt, a pathology professor, added there is no evidence that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein that causes damage in several tissues.
“COVID, on the other hand, is known to have significant effects on many tissues and organs,” he said. “The most important message is that over 400 million doses of the mRNA vaccine have been administered with negligible serious consequences. It is incredibly safe.”
In conclusion, a virologist made alarming but entirely unsubstantiated claims and referenced work from which the referenced authors disputed and contradicted his claims. And dear Laura, bless her heart, is a sadly misguided commentator with delusional beliefs which wander deeply into the territory of frank paranoia. Take your meds and get vaccinated!
Fire everyone of these idiots. This letter is so full of lies, I don’t want someone like Brittany anywhere near me if I’m in a hospital. Good riddens!
Valley Health workers saved my mother's life. They deserve our respect and gratitude, and they have a right to bodily autonomy. I'll be at both protests. I have plenty of time to attend protests now that I've retired early from my job in opposition to injection mandates.
Sign a statement that you’re willing to die if you’re wrong about the vaccine and you catch COVID then I’ll be on board with your little protest. Otherwise, you’re just encouraging people to get themselves killed.
That’s funny. You don’t give women who elect to have abortions the same rights of bodily autonomy.
So, a legit and knowledgeable health care worker expresses legit concerns and reasons for not taking the vaccine, citing facts and logic. The Prog-Leftist response? Hysterical hyperbole, condescension, and a complete inability to see any point of view other than their own. Not even going to mention how they love their "not a vaccine" only since Trump left office. The hypocrisy never ends with these intellectual midgets.
Doc, she did not express any legit reasons for not taking the vaccine. She said: " a non-FDA approved vaccine" but it IS approved by the FDA on an emergency basis and this IS an emergency. During the EMERGENCY many millions of subjects have tested the vaccine with no serious or significant problems. She is not as educated as doctors and research scientists the vast majority of whom approve of and urge us all to take the vaccine. Nobody denies that the vaccine was developed during Trumps administration, but he also did and does not urge its use! An unused vaccine is useless. Her point of view is her own and it is wrong on the facts and the conclusions. She is not a member of TEAM AMERICA, she is giving aid to the enemy - the vaccine. Her acts of rebellion are seditious - she is aiding and abetting the enemy, she is a traitor to the health and well being of all Americans.
"Her acts of rebellion are seditious - she is aiding and abetting the enemy, she is a traitor to the health and well being of all Americans"
Man, I hope you and every other Prog-Leftist pushes this narrative VERY aggressively! [thumbup] [lol]
NPR reported today that a significant portion of online anti-vax content is now being marketed by private companies in the same general fashion as junk food or computer games. But there is evidence that the funding for these misinformation campaigns comes from--you guessed it-- Mother Russia.
The Washington Post just posted an article about the CDC concealing data showing vaccinated people were spreading the delta variant to other vaccinated people. They analyzed a cluster in Massachusetts and determined this to be the case. Israel studies indicate these vaccines are 38% effective against the delta variant. Comparing data from the UK, you can clearly see a virus that is becoming less lethal over time. The first wave in the UK had about 5k new cases a day at its peak and about 1100 deaths. The second wave had about 68k new cases a day and around 1250 deaths at its peak. This 3rd wave had about 46k new cases a day and less than 100 deaths, at its peak.
And cases are now declining in the UK.
I think it is absolutely disgusting that the some of very people commenting here now would have begged for the help of a nurse who was risking her life to be there, no vaccine, no effective treatments, collecting their old PPE so they could sterilized and reused. Now you look at them like they are trash. They already literally risked their lives FOR YOU and you have the gall to call them selfish. They made their sacrifice now you expect them to sacrifice for you AGAIN. The PPE that protected them from you will protect you from them.
Liberal hypocrisy knows no bounds
"CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the "influenza season" draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday, July 21st it will withdrawal its request for the "Emergency Use Authorization" of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths. But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.
The CDC urged laboratories to "save both time and resources" by introducing kits that can determine and distinguish a positive test for the coronavirus and flu."CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses," the agency said Wednesday.
Laboratories will have until the close of 2021 before the CDC officially withdrawals its Emergency Use Authorization of the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
Final Flu Season Metrics 2020/21:
Each flu season, the CDC tracks a few important metrics that help tell the story of how severe the current flu season is compared to previous seasons. Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
Mortality - The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.
Pediatric Deaths - Pediatric deaths are the number of deaths of people under the age of 18. In 2019/20, there were 195 pediatric deaths. There was one pediatric death during the 2020/21 season
Final 2019/20 Flu Numbers:
The final data on flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States.
Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in:
39 to 56 million illnesses
410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations
24,000 to 62,000 deaths
195 pediatric deaths
Sources:
https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/01/flu-season-2020
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
I don’t want anyone who doesn’t trust science anywhere near my body if I’m in a hospital. Those numbers are down in the UK people did get vaccinated. The blood of the innocent who die in our area will be on the hands of those who refuse to get vaccinated.
Apparently the "good news" hasn't reached Frederick County, which continues to report Covid deaths and an infection rate that is 400% over just 30 days ago. The new Delta strain is remarkably infectious, as much as the highly transmissible Chicken Pox. Medical experts continue to stress that wearing a mask is the single best protection regardless of one's vaccination status.
Which is still of paramount importance. Tonight, NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres reports "If you look at the data, it shows that vaccinations work really well. Put in perspective, about one out of ten Americans have become Covid infected. When it comes to testing positive only one in 1,300 vaccinated citizens turn Covid positive."
After reading information on the Delta variant, the governor of West Virginia is said to have wanted to wet his pants and throw up in his mouth, but i’m sure the deniers here in the Winc Star comments section are vastly better informed than a governor.
Do you people even know how much schooling is required to become a nurse? I would venture to say they have more schooling than most, if not all, of the commenters here. And what does it say when someone, who works in the profession, and have had more than a few classes on virology, doesn't want to take a vaccine that no ones knows of the long term effects?
These people worked all last year, many in the covid wards, without a vaccine, but now Valley Health is going to require it? How does that work?
But hey, go ahead and fire all the people that don't want it. Afterall, the system is already overflowing with nurses and other health care professionals. [rolleyes]
My patience has grown thin with this type of person. Our science has given us a medical miracle in these vaccines. We have the tools in our hands to defeat this virus. Yet, we have a significant portion of the population who refused to get vaccinated. This morning, the Star had an article stating that the COVID-19 transmission rates in Frederick and Clark counties are classified as substantial. That never should have happened and the new infections are among the unvaccinated. Now, we, the folks who informed ourselves about the pandemic and wore masks, washed hands and got the vaccine are going to suffer the consequences of their ignorance. We have to put back on our masks and cannot enjoy our freedom from having this virus in our rear view mirror. We know that even with the vaccines we can be asymptomatic and carry a high viral load transmitting the virus to the unvaccinated (by choice) and those who couldn’t be vaccinated because of immune deficiencies. It’s worrisome that someone in the medical profession would be this ignorant and selfish. If you haven’t been vaccinated, shut up and get one. You’re the problem.
"My patience has grown thin with this type of person" Good! You definitely should take your aggression out on us with more fascistic mandates based on your MSM science!
"Trump has given us a medical miracle in these vaccines" Fixed that sentence for ya! [beam]
Perhaps this nurse is not as dedicated as she thinks. There is no good reason not to be vaccinated. Valley Health is not the problem and is doing the right thing. This is not just about me. It is about all of us as well as our Country.
Stop your whining. Be a decent human being and professional. Take your vaccine.
Or go work somewhere else. Remember, patients who are uncooperative, dangerous, or whatever can be removed from the hospital. That’s what’s happening or will happen to you.
As someone who has been a patient at Winchester Medical Center, I will be glad to see you and other non vaccinators gone.
Valley Health will be better off with this person gone. Virginia has "at will" employment which means an employer can let you go for any reason or no reason. Requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against a deadly disease makes perfect sense and is in the best interest of Valley Health's customers. Honestly, Valley Health should have taken this step some time ago.
If Ms. Watson truly cared about her patients more than being a public poser, she wouldn't play covid Russian roulette with them.
Brittany Watson, like so many others, does not understand team work, e pluribus Unum, and the concept of freedom and liberty. Freedom by definition is actions without limits. However, we understand our actions are limited by morality, decency, laws, etc. While Liberty is freedom limited to the point of infringing on someone.
Our Founders used Freedom and Liberty interchangeably. Thomas Jefferson once said, Freedom is unobstructed action according to our will, but rightful liberty is unobstructed action according to our will, within the limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others.
So, Brittany Watson, the sooner Valley Health lets you go the safer we (e pluribus Unum) are. We don’t wear masks and get vaccinated for self, we do it for all.
You are spouting twaddle. "..until I have a non-FDA approved vaccine..." The vaccines readily available are all approved on an emergency basis - all will be fully approved shortly as the FDA completes the final process. Telling a lie like that negates everything other than your emotion whining about being told what to do. That selfish attitude is one of the reasons over 610,000 Americans have died of Covid-19. You will never work in a polio ward filled with iron lungs at WMC - because the disease has been eradicated with a vaccine. Ditto smallpox. Monumental real problems confront our nation and we have to waste time overcoming mask and vaccine resistance from anti-science and selfish people. I applaud WMC and their vaccination requirement. Wal-Mart has done the same thing at its headquarters. Are you going to stop shopping at Wal-Mart? Let freedumb ring.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Ms. Watson, you say “ This vaccine is mischievous and I will not take a harmful drug no matter the cost.”. What does that mean: mischievous? What is a mischievous vaccine? As an educated nurse, I would expect more clarity and a better argument for your case than calling a vaccine “mischievous”. ANd what evidence have you that this drug is harmful? What is your data? Where is your study. What is your source. As an educated registered nurse, I expect you to defend your claim with some facts, some convincing facts. Please re-examine your own thinking on this and re-consider your opposition to this life-saving vaccine, if not for yourself, for the sake of the rest of us in which you seem to have a sincere interest in caring for. Your decision to oppose this life-saving vaccine seems, to me, at odds with you caring for your patients, and your community.
Ms. Watson: You are wrong on the science: vaccine works. You are wrong on the facts: it is FDA approved for emergency use - THIS is an EMERGENCY. You are blind: Millions have taken the vaccine with not ill effects. You are selfish: putting yourself above your community by not taking the vaccine. You are wrong morally for not taking steps to keep your beloved community safe from illness. You are stupid for not taking the vaccine. You are not a nurse i would want to care fore me or anyone else. You do not deserve to be a public servant or an employee of a health company. You gave not good reason for NOT taking the vaccine. You allude to some violation of your individual right to not take the vaccine. Well, take your right right out of the hospital. We will be better off without you. WE shun you. We reject your stubbornness, you selfishness, your stupidity, your failure to protect us from the virus. Please stay away. Stay in your house, do not expose yourself to us. As unvaccinated, you are a clear and present danger to all.
So a health care worker is choosing to make a poor decision? Doesn't sound like a good healthcare worker to me.
These comments are idiotic and sickening! These nurses have been busting their asses off since day one during this pandemic. At times not having the proper PPE. Reusing the same dirty mask for days or weeks at a time. These nurses/employees should have the right to choose if they want this so called “vaccine”. Vaccinated people can still get covid and spread covid so please tell me why they are forcing this non FDA approved vaccine on everyone???? The real pandemic will be when there are no nurses to take care of you pathetic people
Vaccinated folks have a much less of a chance of getting COVID-19. Get it? In breakthrough cases where they do get symptoms, the chances are minimal that they would be hospitalized and deaths are rare. Why is that so hard to understand? It’s not rocket science. The new cases are predominantly among the unvaccinated. The variant is as contagious as chicken pox (quite contagious) and they now know it’s more severe than the generic strain. Folks who are vaccinated, can be asymptomatic and carry a high viral load that could infect the unvaccinated, including kids under 12 who can’t be vaccinated and folks with medical disorders that prevent them from being vaccinated. That’s why vaccinated folks are masking up. We don’t want to give it to those folks. The bottom line, with more people getting vaccines, we have a much lower infection rate. Without infections, the virus can’t spread or mutate. Again, common sense and not rocket science. If you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re the problem and you’re impacting the rest of us. Because of you’re silliness, we haven’t beat the virus Stop the whining and get the vaccine!!!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
They deserve the unemployment line is what they deserve. Pure evil to refuse to do something that could protect your patients.
Ok, let them bust their asses over to where they can get their vaccines. Yes, you can get sick with a vaccine as none anywhere for anything is 100%. The chances of landing in the hospital much less the ICU under the care of these pathetic whiners is even much less. Thank you, Jesus, for the vaccines.
These medics have a right to their political stand as pathetic as it is. Let them take whatever stand they want but not at the expense of others.
Jesus didn't bring the vaccines. TRUMP did. Funny how all you libs luuuuuuuuuuuuuvs you some Trump vaccine[lol]
Trump nor Jesus brought the vaccines. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies brought the vaccines. I will give credit to Trump for fast tracking the vaccines. But that credit is voided when he downplays taking the vaccine himself, downplays wearing a mask, downplays the severity of the pandemic, etc.
The total Covid fiasco is Trump’s fault and that of his sniveling, groveling, lying toadies. Had he had even a molecule of courage and taken his vaccine in public as others did I don’t believe vaccine hesitancy would be such a problem. However, we know Trump is an ego driven sniveling coward. The damage is done.
Gifted scientists developed the vaccine and I thank Jesus for their gift and dedication. Remember, one of the vaccine companies-Moderna-took no government money and was not part of warp speed until distribution time.
@ Goober - And what is your state approved science education to make such an informed judgement?
