RACHEL RAMEY
Valley Health has recently announced their decision to mandate that all staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (This mandate, by the way, applies not only to those who have direct patient contact, but to all workers, all the way down to those who do the laundry, and including those who work remotely.) As a local citizen and patient, I find this decision deeply disappointing.
If Valley Health has no respect for the bodily autonomy of their staff, why should I trust that they will respect mine? If they don’t believe their own staff deserve informed consent (which requires the power to decline), why should I trust they’ll provide me with the same? This is a breach of fundamental medical ethics. Given that the vaccine currently only has an emergency use authorization, the offense is even more egregious, as the injection is still experimental, making this a violation of the Nuremberg Code.
If Valley Health staff members are injured by the vaccine, who is going to be responsible? Not the manufacturer — they’re exempt from liability. Not the government — they don’t care. Is Valley Health? Or are they merely going to force faithful medical staffers to adopt all the risk, even if those staff perceive no significant benefit to themselves?
I also wonder if the decision-makers at Valley Health are even fully informed, themselves. Certainly they’re able to parrot the “safe and effective” claims of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but how much do they really know about the substance they’re coercively having all their staff injected with?
They’re likely aware that the spike protein with its binding to ACE2 receptors is responsible for much of the damage caused by the virus. Are they also aware that, according to the Salk Institute, the spike protein — which the mRNA vaccines instruct the recipient’s body to manufacture — have been demonstrated to do so alone, even in the absence of the remainder of the virus? In other words, Valley Health is demanding that staff be injected with instructions for their bodies to manufacture a protein which has been demonstrated to cause damage to the body. Valley Health isn’t much for “first do no harm,” it seems.
Are they aware that the spike protein is also known to bind to NRP-1 receptors, interfering with VEGF, which, among other things, impacts cytokine production, and is essential for physiologically normal menstrual cycles and for the development of a healthy pregnancy?
Are they aware that PowerDNS founder Bert Hubert has shown that the spike protein coded for by the vaccine is genetically modified to prevent it from folding in on itself, in order to prolong the time it presents on the surface of the cell — and that a team at Boston Children’s Hospital found that this very type of modification is causing some viral variants to be more infectious, because it apparently increases the number of spike proteins that remain in circulation?
Are they aware that the mRNA in the shots has been genetically modified, as well, through the replacement of certain nucleotides, resulting in nucleotide sequences that are, in nature, found to result in protein production that’s 100 times as effective? In other words, the mRNA in the vaccine may be leading to production of far more spike protein than that induced by natural infection.
Are they aware that, according to Pfizer documents, the mRNA and resultant spike protein from the vaccine do not remain near the injection site, but circulate widely throughout the body?
Are they aware that, by the manufacturers’ own numbers, the absolute risk reduction from the vaccine is only 1.2% for Moderna/Johnson & Johnson and 0.8% for Pfizer (and that’s based on data gathered before the variants that seem to be reducing vaccine effectiveness)?
This decision does not give me great confidence that the care I receive through the Valley Health system will be respectful, ethical, well-informed, and/or evidence-based, and I hope those responsible for it will reconsider.
Rachel Ramey is a Winchester resident
(35) comments
Where there is risk, there must be choice. These mandates for this particular vaccine have more to do with profit margins than public health. That's a hard truth, but it is true nonetheless. If Valley Health wants to assume complete liability for adverse reactions, then they might have a leg to stand on. Hold fast, healthcare workers. We see you and we support your right to choose.
In Virginia businesses have the right to let you go for any reason. It’s called freedom. Virginia is a right to work state, meaning if those idiots who don’t get vaccinated don’t like it, they have the right to work somewhere else. Kind of like Hobby Lobby has a right to not give women basic health care needs and those who need birth control to protect themselves from assault at home can just go find a different job. It’s so easy for them, it should be even easier for medical professionals. Freedom. It’s American. Don’t be anti-freedom. That would make you a communist.
Actually, it wouldn’t make you communist as that’s an economic state. It would make you part of a totalitarian dictatorship.
You comparison really only works if Hobby Lobby was forcibly injecting employees with Depo-Provera without their consent and refusing to compensate them for any negative outcomes. I guess they could always go work for Michael's, but wouldn't you rather Hobby Lobby not take away medical consent from their employees in the first place and risk creating a shortage of retail craft workers? What if there isn't a Michael's around for miles and you have a real craft emergency? Or worse yet, what if Michael's decides to require the Depo shot as a condition of employment too?? You're not going to be able to get the stuff you need to make your Christmas wreath, that's what.
Valley Health is to be commended for their decision to mandate covid vaccines for all employees. As a registered nurse, I am appalled that so many people in this country, including health care workers, have been so completely ignorant and self centered! This country now has the distinction of having the largest number of new covid cases in the world! Shame on those who have embraced stupidity and selfishness! The vaccine is free and readily available- something many other countries would be grateful to have. If not for vaccines, we’d still be dropping dead from smallpox,polio,diphtheria — how can any reasonable person not understand this?
Congratulations, Valley Health- you are doing the right thing for all of us!
[thumbup]
I applaud Valley Health for putting patients' health first. Since Virginia is an "at will employment" state, employers can dismiss employees for any reason. Valley Health is being more than reasonable giving employees extra time to get vaccinated. Those who refuse to do so should be dismissed. The Father of our Country, George Washington, ordered inoculation of his troops against smallpox. Getting inoculated is the intelligent and patriotic thing to do. Thank you, Valley Health.
Jon, remember, there are those of us old enough to have lived through the polio crisis and the vaccines provided. I remember lining up at school to pop the sugar cube doused with the vaccine in my mouth. I never had polio but I was in second grade with someone who had.
Now, we live in a “me, me, me” generation. This behavior shouldn’t surprise you as they have leaders who encourage this selfish behavior for political gain and their face on the TV.
I was in first grade when we did that. Our parents had worked together to win WWII so there was no complaints about the vaccines. Like you, I saw kids with leg braces and we all knew we had to eradicate polio. With over 600,000 dead, you would think it would be a no brainer as far as getting the vaccine. We’re going to have to mask up a bit longer. The projections are showing this will peak in October and then gradually taper off to the early summer levels. We are now vaccinating 700-800K shots a day. Over months, the cumulative impact will make a difference. In the meantime, there will be infections and deaths that could have been prevented. It’s sad and frustrating. I wish no ill will towards those that voluntarily decided not to vaccinate. I do feel especially sorry for the kids under 12 who will be infected as well as folks with medical conditions that prevented them from being vaccinated; we also have folks who are vaccinated but have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the variant.
Like me. My husband and I made the decision in spite of being fully vaccinated to put our masks back on in stores, church, etc.
From reading this drivel, it is crystal clear why we are experiencing the infections among the unvaccinated. They’re grasping for any rationale to justify their selfish and foolish behavior. Right now, we should be looking forward to a beautiful fall in the Valley where this virus is in the rear mirror. Because of folks like the author, there is a pandemic raging among the unvaccinated. A lot of us have done our part by wearing masks, hand cleansing and getting both shots. Because of these individuals, we will once again have to put on a mask when going to public indoor spaces. What about our rights? It’s not rocket science to know that even if you are vaccinated you can be asymptomatic and carrying a high load of the variant. The variant is highly contagious and can be passed to the unvaccinated, including kids under 12, as well as folks who have medical conditions who can’t be vaccinated. We also have folks who are vaccinated who have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus. A lot of us will put back on the mask to protect our neighbors. It’s the right thing to do. We are our brother’s keeper. I applaud Valley Health’s decision. They should set an example for the rest of us. Being relatively new to the Valley, I recently had knee surgery at Valley Heath. It was my first experience with this hospital system. On the Saturday before my Tuesday surgery, they did a COVID test. I’m vaccinated but there’s still a chance of having COVID. The protocols at the surgical center were excellent. I just wanted to acknowledge the folks who did my MRI, my pre-operation testing and the folks in the surgical center. My doctor was great. For you that are unvaccinated, I’m annoyed with you and my patients is growing thin. Even with that, I wish you no ill will. The shots are readily available and there are no excuses for not getting one. Be your brother’s keeper.
Just another example of the Prog-Left doing EXACTLY what they claim to hate, i.e. fascistic mandates based on the "science" of fear. Still have yet to see any data showing how masks help but, hey, our Chinese funded MSM and Chinese funding Fauci tell us to so, you know, don't question them!
Muh body, muh choice... oh, wait... that only applies when it's "Narrative Approved".
"Muh body, muh choice"
Just in case any readers don't realize this, "Doc" Samson is not a physician.
[lol] This is true! More of a doctor of open-minded logic! [lol]
"Muh body, muh choice"
Except when it concerns a woman and her body, eh.
Nope, I'm all for a woman killing as many as she wants to. Just don't use tax dollars to fund it, please. [beam]
In December, 1901 the Boston Board of Public Health responded to a smallpox epidemic by requiring all citizens to be immediately vaccinated. Over 100 physicians went door-to-door vaccinating 10,000 residents in record time.
A few citizens refused, facing fines and court orders. A local pastor named Henning Jacobson fought the order all the way to the U. S. Supreme Court, which decided against his claim in one of the most important pieces of public health jurisprudence in the United States.
The court proclaimed:
"There is, of course, a sphere within which the individual may assert the supremacy of his own will and rightfully dispute the authority of any human government, especially of any free government existing under a written constitution . . ."
"But it is equally true that in every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulation, as the safety of the general public may demand."
Dr. Hagan, you do realize you're comparing an actual plague, one that had a fatality rate of 30%, to a virus that kills less than 2% of those who contract it, right? You are making a false equivalency and a dangerous once at that. You're also assuming that the deaths attributed to the coronavirus are accurate when the testing method most widely used, RT-PCR, has a history of giving inaccurate results, which has lead the FDA to recall one test that was widely used for diagnosis. In short, there's no way to tell how many people actually died from the virus itself.
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Oh, and about that ruling: "They said that state legislatures have the constitutional authority to enact compulsory vaccination laws and exercise police power to restrict or eliminate liberty during smallpox epidemics to “secure the general comfort, health and prosperity of the state.” This very decision has been used to justify eugenics and forced sterilization and it also violates the Nuremberg Code, of which the US is a signatory. I'm not sure I would want base the premise of my arguments on this court decision.
https://www.nvic.org/NVIC-Vaccine-News/November-2016/forced-vaccination-the-tragic-legacy.aspx
"You are making a false equivalency" . . .
It's ironic that conservatives want to play 'false equivalency' with a pandemic which has killed so many--again, more than all the combat deaths since the Civil War. The ulterior motives of the Former Guy and past administration are clear as the summer sun when Trump, against all advice and science, claimed the epidemic would "melt away" in the late spring warmth.
And I certainly won't play any 'whatabout' regarding the judgement of the Supreme Court. For so many who insist on the literal interpretation of the Constitution and federal law, it says exactly what it says.
The link is in reference to the National Vaccine Information Center, panned by the Wikimedia worldwide authors and contributors as "an American 501(c)(3)[1] organization that has been widely criticized as a leading source of fearmongering and misinformation about vaccines. While NVIC describes itself as the "oldest and largest consumer led organization advocating for the institution of vaccine safety and informed consent protections", it promotes false and misleading information including the discredited claim that vaccines cause autism, and its campaigns portray vaccination as risky, encouraging people to consider "alternatives."
Most of the funding for the organization comes from the internet vitamin and alternate medicine guru Joseph Mercola, again widely criticized in the medical community and warned by the FDA against "making illegal claims for their products' ability to detect, prevent, and treat disease. The medical watchdog site Quackwatch has criticized Mercola for making "unsubstantiated claims [that] clash with those of leading medical and public health organizations and many unsubstantiated recommendations for dietary supplements."
The skeptic and science blogger Phil Plait notes that while "On their site they take "vaccine injuries" as given," the "litany of effects is interesting, given that to the best of my knowledge (and I've looked) none of them has actually been linked to vaccines in real medical studies." The NVIC received criticism in April 2011 for ads that it placed on a jumbotron in Times Square. The ads criticized childhood immunization and promoted an alternative medicine website. In a letter to CBS, which owned the jumbotron, the American Academy of Pediatrics stated, "By providing advertising space to an organization like the NVIC... you are putting thousands of lives of children at risk."
While every comment reference may show some bias, it seems to be basically lacking in prudence to back one's comments with a widely criticized, lunatic fringe organization like the NVIC.
Hospitals are seeing mainly unvaccinated people in ICUs and on ventilators, and they are younger and healthier than patients last year. To quote "conservatives "should my tax dollars help the willfully ignorant? No.
Maybe if Ms. Ramey goes in for an operation, she will be lucky enough to get a doctor who doesn't believe in surgical masks or scrubbing, since they are not 100% effective.
Sixty Minutes reported last week that long distance runner Andrew Phillips died of Covid at age 53, after a month of intensive care. His hospital bill came to just over four million dollars.
Who is gonna pay for all this expensive care, a consequence of the 'choice' of citizens who seem not to understand that more Americans have died of Covid than all combat casualties since the Civil War? Or should we insist that such antivaxers not receive intensive care? And if society has a right to compel vibrant young citizens to face the risks and horrors of combat, does it not have a right to require hospital workers to accept the largely abstract theoretical risks of vaccination?
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Rachel, since you live in a Fantasy World of Lies and Conspiracies, I would suggest you not use Valley Health.
They made a good decision. They follow the Real science. You do not. Go elsewhere.
The anti-science and anti-common good stance of the previous administration - along with incompetence - saw over 608,000 Americans. Anti-vaxx posture is not just ignorance but disrespect for family and community. Vaccinations should be mandated by all employers - particularly where elected officials embrace twaddle rather than fact. The irony of the anti-vaxx movement to adopt the women's rights call of "My body - my choice" is stunning - and shows an intellectual vacancy. I support vaxx passports. Exercise your choice to not get the vaxx - but sit down and shut up when you confront the consequences. No service, no job, no travel. I would also like to see surcharges on healthcare premiums and co-pays for un-vaxxed individuals. You can choose to be willfully ignorant and anti-common good - but there needs to be a penalty - or we will never become great.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Ms. Ramey is apparently unaware that over 600,000 Americans have died from Covid. Is she aware that the vast majority of virologists and other doctors agree that the benefits of the Covid vaccines far outweigh any risks. is she aware that most of the propaganda spread by media catering to the antivaxers is bogus; that those media make their money from advertising and that they have no investigative reporters or researchers who could have performed the research necessary to justify those claims. Does Ms. Ramey believe only the anti-vaxers have rights and that the rest of us should be exposed to Covid carriers when we are confined to hospital beds, airplane seats, or other situations where we can't avoid being in close proximity of each other. Is she aware that Valley Health will stil treat her for Covid when she catches it, even though she didn't have the common sense to get the Covid shot. We are all fortunate that the management of Valley Health does understand the issue and has taken appropriate action.
You are apparently unaware that there has been a recalls of PCR and antigen tests because they couldn't tell the difference between the corona virus from influenza, but keep letting "orange man mean tweets" live in your head.
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
Informative shows on COVID and the vaccines ...
To watch JONI TABLE TALK episodes on the net ...
https://covid.daystar.com/
You can watch on Xfinity 287 DSTAR channel
What is difference between "Non-Specific Antibodies" vs. "Specific Antibodies"
https://player.lightcast.com/zcjMycTN
s/b: saw over 608,000 Americans die.
What happened to the flu in 2020?
It's been here all along, it didn't go anywhere according to information obtained from the CDC.
"CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the "influenza season" draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday, July 21st it will withdrawal its request for the "Emergency Use Authorization" of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths. But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.
The CDC urged laboratories to "save both time and resources" by introducing kits that can determine and distinguish a positive test for the coronavirus and flu."CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses," the agency said Wednesday.
Laboratories will have until the close of 2021 before the CDC officially withdrawals its Emergency Use Authorization of the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
Final Flu Season Metrics 2020/21:
Each flu season, the CDC tracks a few important metrics that help tell the story of how severe the current flu season is compared to previous seasons. Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
Mortality - The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.
Pediatric Deaths - Pediatric deaths are the number of deaths of people under the age of 18. In 2019/20, there were 195 pediatric deaths. There was one pediatric death during the 2020/21 season
Final 2019/20 Flu Numbers:
The final data on flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States.
Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in:
39 to 56 million illnesses
410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations
24,000 to 62,000 deaths
195 pediatric deaths
Sources:
https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/01/flu-season-2020
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.