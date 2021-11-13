A striking aspect of the April sale of 153 acres in Stephenson to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation was the vastly different valuations of the land depending on what kind of taxes are being paid.
In what’s known as a “bargain sale,” the family of Frederick County Supervisor Judy McCann-Slaughter received $4 million while “donating” $3.6 million. This just means they sold below market value and can use the latter number to claim reductions in income taxes and capital gains taxes.
That $7.6 million valuation of the land (another preservation group set it at $9.8 million) contrasts remarkably with the $50,000 value set by the county for local real estate taxes that amounted to $310 per year.
Even at its officially assessed value of about $5 million, the sold tract would have generated about $30,000 in taxes, but it’s enrolled in the county’s land-use taxation program, which defers almost all those taxes until the land is developed for houses or commercial uses, when five years of “rollback” taxes are collected.
Because the foundation is tax-exempt, those back taxes won’t be collected and the land won’t be developed – a good outcome but another hit on local revenues. When the property was rezoned for the McCann Business Park in 2015, the application touted the expansion of the county’s industrial tax base, the same kind of vital revenue that vanished when the foundation bought another commercially zoned parcel and pulled it off the tax rolls in 2016.
Perhaps it’s time to take a fresh look at land-use taxation, originally meant to support land-rich, cash-poor family farmers but probably used as much these days by golf courses, developers and even mining companies. And farmers are now more likely to have a side job or a spouse with one, often earning enough that the farm becomes the sideline.
So, it's fair to ask why some of the most valuable development property in the county, owned by some of its wealthiest citizens, is effectively tax-exempt while the average homeowner is being forced to swallow a tax hike this year of a couple hundred dollars.
And the answer is that one of the county’s state delegates got the law changed in 2013 to allow land rezoned for development to stay in land-use. The following year, the McCann farm was the subject of a special study and amendment to the comprehensive plan that resulted in a kind of hybrid zoning – rural and industrial – and a retention of the tax deferral.
Also special is the foundation’s relationship with Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., a longtime mentor to McCann-Slaughter who got her initially appointed to the board.
When DeHaven surreptitiously handed over the old downtown courthouse, valued at $1.5 million, to the foundation in 2019, it wasn’t something he cooked up on his own. The county also paid down one of the foundation’s mortgages with $50,000 in proffer money collected from new homebuyers.
We can only wonder whether the county will someday help with the loan the foundation took out to complete this purchase while it awaits word on federal grants it hopes will cover the entire amount.
And we can only hope that McCann-Slaughter, who chairs the finance committee, is as good with our taxes as she is with her own.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.