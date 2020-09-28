CASSIDY VEACH
Do you have someone in your life who is always there for you, no matter what? Maybe a family member, sibling, or childhood friend? Maybe a significant other or life partner? Whomever he or she is, you know they are always there for you. For me that’s my dad and Winchester City Council member, Les Veach.
After graduating from John Handley High School in 2013, I attended Virginia Tech. I still remember my first day at Tech. My parents and I packed our SUV with all of my belongings and drove the three hours to Virginia Tech down I-81. I was excited and thrilled to start this next chapter of my life! At least that’s what I thought. After a full day of unloading, unpacking, and decorating, it was time for my parents and I to say goodbye. We exchanged hugs and they told me how proud they were of me. As they drove home, I looked around my dorm room and couldn’t help but feel alone and scared. Having them by my side every day was all I had ever known. How could I take on this new adventure without them? I immediately called them in tears, asking them to pick me up and take me home. My dad took the phone and told me,“Cassidy, I love you so much and am proud of everything you have achieved. I am always here for you, even hundreds of miles away. I will never leave your side.”
I’ve grown to become the woman I am today because of my father’s constant encouragement, support, and love. He has taught me I can conquer anything I set my mind to with the right support system by my side. He has always been there for me, from when I went away to college to when I took a leap of faith pursuing a new career that frightened me. I know my dad, Les Veach, will continue to be there for the City of Winchester and choose what’s best for the community, just as he does for me. As a current councilman, he doesn’t choose the easy or most convenient solutions. He chooses what is fair and right for the people. He is by your side yesterday, today, and tomorrow. If you want a leader in our community who is always there for you and with your best interests in mind, reelect my father, Les Veach, for City Council.
Cassidy Veach is a resident of Winchester.
