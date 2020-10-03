Winchester City Councilor Les Veach truly cares about the safety of Winchester's citizens! During the 12 years Les has been representing the citizens, he has consistently backed all departments providing public safety, including, but not limited to, Winchester Police Department, Winchester Sheriff's Office, Winchester Fire & Rescue Department, Dispatchers, Emergency Management Department, frontline workers, and other good men and women who work as first responders.
As an example, Councilor Veach crafted a resolution which states an understanding that:
• the first responders put their lives at risk and go into harm's way to protect the lives of others while making split-second decisions;
• stand every day as our guardians of safety, peace, and order, ready to protect our homes and businesses, the weak and oppressed, and our very freedom;
• the men and women of our first responder agencies wear their uniforms with honor, dedication, and integrity as they protect and defend the community;
• first responders across Winchester City exhibit bravery, reliability, and moral fiber in fulfilling their duties;
• the many first responders of Winchester City are being recognized and supported by the Winchester City Council for their contributions to our community and their exemplary work in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Winchester City and deserve the appreciation and respect of the people of this city for the merit, dignity, bravery, and reliability they exhibit each and every day; and
• the Winchester City Council has no intention of defunding our city's first responders.
On September 22, 2020, Winchester City Council approved this resolution Councilor Veach created to show support of our first responders and the safety of all Winchester citizens.
As another example, early in the pandemic, Councilor Veach was instrumental in starting a fundraising initiative to feed the first responders caring for COVID-19 patients. That effort raised about $4,000 and was able to feed over 400 frontline workers.
In addition, the local fire fighters chose Councilor Les Veach as the Ward 1 candidate they would endorse.
Citizens tell me their safety is a top priority. Clearly, we need to re-elect Councilor Veach to retain our citizen safety as a focus issue.
Les Taylor is Winchester City Sheriff.
