I really don't say much about politics or voice my opinion on public forums but if you know me personally, you definitely know how I feel and what I believe in. But in this particular circumstance, I suggest you cast your vote for a guy that cares about our little town, Les Veach for City Council. Here are a few reasons why he has my vote...
Les Veach, thank you for stopping by today to check in on my 4 kiddos and their progress with distance/virtual learning. We have seen you out in the community and in our neighborhood, not just during campaign season, either. You actually care about our children and are asking questions on how things could improve. Several weeks ago you had your lovely wife out walking with you. You were checking to make sure we had good Wi-Fi access, Chromebooks, school supplies, etc. I know without a doubt, if we didn't, you would've made it your mission to make sure we did. That's just the kind of guy you are.
The kids remember you also from shopping with the Sheriff Les Taylor last Christmas. My kids were invited to participate in Shopping with the Sheriff. They had their own deputy, councilman (you) and the Sheriff himself. You talked with the kids and us parents. You were comedic and so genuine at the same time.
It's a difficult/unique situation for everyone with the new norms. With everything but especially with education. It takes people like you, who aren't afraid to do the leg work, do community service while valuing what's most important...our children and their education and futures.
Thank you sir for giving me hope in politics and confidence in the system. You continue to have my vote. I am raising 4 future leaders. So it's of the greatest importance they know what outstanding leaders look like.
Your goodness does not go unnoticed.
Debbie Keefer is a resident of Winchester.
