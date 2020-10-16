For over 55 years, I have lived in Winchester. I raised my family here. My daughter & son-in-law, Sabra and Les Veach, have raised their family here. This year, Les is running for reelection to the Winchester City Council in Ward 1. He has served three terms so far. Many of you know me, and many of you know my son-in-law. I am writing this to tell those who do not know Les Veach what kind of person he is.
Winchester would not be able to find a city councilman who cares more about his fellow citizens. Les is the type of person who puts others first and goes out of his way to help people. He always listens. He pays attention to what people have to say. Les Veach’s communication skills are built on a foundation of honesty and integrity. He responds to people’s needs and concerns, and he goes further to try to help resolve the issues.
I’m delighted to have Les as a son-in-law. He is a wonderful husband and father. He’s the kind of person I know I could call in the middle of the night with an issue, and he would without hesitation or complaint be right there to help. Les has lived in Winchester for over 25 years. He is a member of our church here, where he has taught Sunday school, the teenage class, which is a tough class to teach! He is quite engaged in church activities.
What does this mean for Winchester’s citizens? It means we have a councilman who truly communicates, listens, and makes the effort to find solutions, a councilman who is engaged, not one who sits on the sidelines. I could not ask for a better son-in-law, and Winchester could not ask for a better city councilman. So I would encourage residents of Ward 1 to vote for Les Veach for reelection!
Betty Ganoe is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Vote Blue! down the ballot..restore decency in this country
