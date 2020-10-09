LINDA ROSS
The Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center is now rapidly emerging in Winchester. As part of John Handley High School, the Innovation Center will be a major asset to education in the community. The School Board notes that “The Innovation Center will train and equip youth and adults to meet the demands of the regional job market. Using hands-on learning strategies, students will develop the necessary skills that will lead to marketable certifications.” The center will provide our community with vocational and technical training at the highest level.
The Innovation Center now materializing is a brilliant result of initiatives put in place by City Council over 10 years ago. At that time, its role was described as “CTE,” or “Career and Technical Education.” Council’s desire was to help provide marketable job skills for our youth and adults.
Councilor Les Veach started representing the citizens of Winchester on the City Council in 2009. He was instrumental in gaining support for the Innovation Center. With the engineering degrees he has earned, Les appreciates the value of high-tech training. He has suggested courses for the Innovation Center in cybersecurity, robotics and controls, and working with drones. When Les was elected to the City Council, he already understood the value skills training could provide for career paths for our youth. That’s what we all want for our children: trained skills leading to careers where they are successful.
The vision and leadership of Councilor Veach and the rest of the City Council back then led to the birth of our Innovation Center now. This is the vision, the leadership, and the experience we need to lead us through our current environment and into the future. This is one of the reasons that Les Veach deserves to be reelected to City Council in Ward 1.
