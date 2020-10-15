During my five years as principal of John Handley High School, I had the opportunity to work with many community members in the City of Winchester. Les Veach was one of those community members that I had many positive interactions with over the years.
Les Veach is a big supporter of the education system and deeply cares about the future of all students. Les is also a huge supporter of teachers. He attends the annual welcome back convocations, and he continues to push for better compensation for teachers.
I witnessed him:
· Volunteer personal time, including, but not limited to, grilling at football games to benefit the junior classes, speaking to many classes at JHHS and DMMS, and providing snacks and water to several school clubs;
· Volunteer for years as a judge for the area Widget Cup, where local schools competed to design, build, and present a project, all in the same day;
· Serve as a sponsor of many athletic activities;
Les was instrumental in forging the path for the Shihadeh Innovation Center. Les understood many times college-bound students, lacking enough foundational assistance to explore career options, spend extra semesters and money while trying to determine their appropriate majors. He also realizes a majority of high school graduates do not go to college but look for jobs, without having marketable skills. As soon as he was elected to council in 2009, Les started pushing for something like the Innovation Center to help Handley graduates establish fundamentals about potential career paths and marketable career skills. He has continually suggested including leading marketable skills in today’s world, such as cybersecurity, robotics, and drone work.
Winchester citizens deserve and need to keep a councilor who truly cares about the growth and development of all students. Les Veach’s leadership and vision for the future of Winchester is needed now more than ever. He cares about the people and will fight for what is right. I hope you will consider voting for Les Veach as the Ward 1 councilor for Winchester City Council this upcoming election!
