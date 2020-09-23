“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” When I hear that familiar phrase, I think of Doc Truban, beloved veterinarian and state senator from Woodstock, who served when politics was a not always a battle ground and politicians didn’t mistake their ideology for their principles.
Today it makes me think of the City Council race in Ward 1. Les Veach is running for re-election and deserves another term! His opponent is a nice guy but has never held elective office. As someone who has served and chaired every major appointive body in our fair city, and have been flattered numerous times to consider running for elective office, and have declined, because I know the difference between the two.
Holding public office is hard work, and Les has shown us he is willing to put in the time. When council meetings were first televised many years ago, I would occasionally watch, and it was quite obvious which councilors had actually read the volumes of material and were familiar with the subject before them. Les is always prepared!
A few weeks ago, his opponent’s campaign manager wrote a letter in support of her candidate. She alluded to the fact that no one could recite a list of accomplishments that Les had under his belt. I am proud that Les is not concerned about having his name affixed to the way our city has prospered under his watch. As Ronald Reagan once said, “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
Our city is being well-served by Les Veach. This council seat ain’t broke, and there is no need to fix it. Please join me and my family in voting for Les Veach.
Bill Bayliss is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.