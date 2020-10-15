JEFF WEBBER
It is campaign and election season. The yard signs, mailers, and ads in all their glory are out. We try to figure the best candidate to represent us for now and into the future. We can do a spreadsheet comparing candidates and list pluses and minuses, we can go on websites and social media, we can talk to friends, we can hang the mailers and throw a dart, or any number of other methods.
I am familiar with both candidates for Winchester City Council Ward 1, incumbent Les Veach and Richard Bell. I know both candidates, hold both in high regard, and consider both friends. It’s difficult when you have to make a choice between two good people who are willing to take the huge step to put themselves out to the public and do what no one really likes to do…. Tell everyone in town that “they’re the best choice” and have to blow their own horn. The deciding factor for me in this race ended up being experience.
This need is confirmed by a recent Kim Ball Open Forum contribution about deciding between two school board candidates. She states “…the board needs continuity and experience now when other seats within the body are turning over this cycle and will be held by first-termers.” Similarly, on City Council, 5 of the 9 seats are up for election this year! We do need that continuity and experience on our City Council now more than ever.
In addition, a recent mailer received from Mayor Smith also supports our need for experience on Council by saying: “Winchester will need experienced leadership to sustain itself through the pandemic response and to ultimately rebuild.”
We all know experience gets us through difficult times but also leads us to blossom in better times.
In looking at the candidates in Ward 1 for City Council, Les Veach has been building that experience for twelve years. That is twelve years of knowledge, insights, and communicating with citizens that I just think is too valuable to give up.
