Steven Lowe in his letter on Tuesday, Sept 24, obviously subscribes to the 21st century revisionist history of the so-called Civil War.
The causes and reason of the war were quite complex, but today we are taught it was all about slavery. The war should be called the War to Restore the Union. That’s why the war was begun. The Constitution does not allow for secession. There is no way out once becoming a state.
One would think it would be covered by the 10th amendment, but the Supreme Court in Texas v. White in 1869 declared that statehood was a right in perpetuity and that the United States was an indestructible union. The Supreme Court had decreed by law what the Union victory had won by force, the principle that no state may secede from the Union.
Did the states secede over slavery? Certainly. I won’t argue that point. But that is not what the war started over. When the war was going badly is when Lincoln made the war about ending slavery.
He states that we should be ashamed of our southern history. Most soldiers in the Confederate army did not own slaves nor did any of their families. Many were almost as poor as slaves. As usual it was a rich man’s war and the young and poor and uneducated did the fighting, the killing, and the dying. They did not fight for slavery, but only because they got drafted.
Ask any Vietnam vet if they fought against communism. They only fought because they got drafted. I’m proud of my southern ancestry and always will be.
People should be judged by the times they lived in, not years or centuries after the fact. The real history is much more complex than any of us can presume to know and if we are to learn from our past we can’t have a simplistic view of it. Mr. Lowe has a simplistic view.
Thank you Mr. Bly, for one piece of clarity. "Did the states secede over slavery? Certainly." I am glad to see someone agree with the leaders of the Rebellion, who all clearly stated that at the time.
No, Lincoln did not wage war against slavery at first. He hoped to restore the Union. But by mid-1862, he saw that he could not win the War without the strong participation of Black soldiers, as well as rebellious enslaved people. He was the last to grasp that this war was necessarily about slavery, something both the enslavers and the enslaved knew all along.
A current pro-Rebel source, James DeBow, formerly head of the US census, made a strong case that one-third of Southern white family were slaveowning. But clearly they were still a minority. But as Bly also points out, soldiers fight because they are drafted, because their friends are going, etc. That doesn't change the fact that those who precipitated the war were focused on protecting their massive wealth in human beings (half the wealth of the South). I think most of us would agree the Iraq war was fought over control of oil, but few if any US soldiers owned any oil stocks.
My Rebel ancestor, Augustus Yates, did not start the war that he died in. I accept him (and his slaveowner father) as one small part of my centuries of Southern white kinfolk, not with shame or with pride, but just as part of what made me. I don't understand those who choose to ignore centuries of family -- women and men -- to focus on honoring only a few years of the lives of a few men, who didn't necessarily think much of the war. It's an unhealthy obsession, essentially making graven idols of those very human men.
I too am proud of my southern heritage. I thank the author for pointing out the war was noy just about slavery which I agree was wrong. It seems to me like most liberals act like it happened yesterday. The offspring of slaves in todays world have had the same opportunity as me
You have absolutely no clue what you are talking about. For over a century after the Civil war ended, black people were denied the rights to do just about anything you can name (vote, own property...property worth owning....use the public bathrooms/water fountains), let alone having access to education, loans, jobs etc... Your ignorance and inability to empathize and understand what others have been subjected to is not surprising, but you should know it exists and it is glaring off the page here. The affects of the laws that have held black citizens back and kept them from succeeding equally are evident all around you (incarceration rates alone prove this). You may spout off all day that other black people sold the slaves and that it’s important to remember and honor our heritage all day every day, but it doesnt change the fact that the South LOST THE WAR and it’s now time for you southern sympathizers to move on and into the 21st century.
You don’t seem very shiny or happy. Come on, now: turn that frown upside down! [smile]
The author leaves out all the "compromises" made in the years prior to the war. All of them concerned slavery. The states rights argument crumbles when one reads of the southern states not liking that concept when it came to northern states outlawing slavery. How was one to summer in the Hamptons when you couldn't bring your slaves for fear they'd run away in the free state of NY?
Why would one who had no slave care about that at all, CRT? Why would a poor yeoman Southern farmer spend 4 years in complete misery, staying constant despite the terrible conditions and the terrifying horrors of battle? For a rich man's right to own another person? Your simplistic views are just the ones this article's author speaks of. He didn't argue the slavery point.
Are you under the impression that soldiers in general know what they are fighting for, and that what they think is always what those higher up have in mind?
Our ancestors were duped, just as many of them have been duped by racist politicians ever since.
No, I don’t think that what soldiers fight for are what politicians are espousing. I also don’t think they were stupid and just did as they were told. Again, too simplistic.
