Our air quality index (AQI) was recently, “very unhealthy.” Canadian wildfire pollution impacted the AQI of 115,000,000 Americans.
In Winchester, PM2.5 particles peaked at 197, with an AQI of 246. Good AQI is less than 50. Safe PM2.5 is below 12. All were warned to stay indoors and avoid exertion. Our unhealthy AQI from wildfires may make mask wearing fashionable again. (KN95 masks filter 95% of PM2.5 particles.)
PM2.5 particles are now fashionably in the news. These air pollution particles are extremely tiny, about 40 times smaller than a fine beach sand grain. They are so tiny, that once inhaled, these particles can enter our blood vessels, leading to heart attacks, or affecting placental vessels with adverse effects to babies.
These pollution particles turned the New York skyline into an orange, hazy, toxic swamp. Primarily, these particles are formed by fossil fuel combustion, and also released into the air by wildfires. As our earth continues to warm, these measurements of PM2.5 and AQI will become commonplace. AQI warnings will increase.
Our global warming lengthens the duration of our wildfire seasons. Canada just experienced its hottest May on record. Usually, Canada’s wildfires peak in July, August or September, but already this has been called “Canada's worst wildfire season of the 21st century.”
Global warming from fossil fuel pollution continues. In June, global temperature surpassed the 1.5C Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change goal, albeit briefly. This year has a good chance of being the warmest year on record because of our fossil fuel pollution.
Ironically, while Virginian’s AQI was “very unhealthy,” the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board voted to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI, pronounced “Reggie”). RGGI is an agreement to reduce fossil fuel pollution from power plants. “Since its inception, RGGI emissions have reduced by more than 50%—twice as fast as the nation as a whole,” generating 6 billion dollars for local communities, according to the initiative's website.
RGGI has been good for our budget, our air, and our health. As VCU med student, Danny Walden, told the Air Board in March, “taxpayers save $30 for every dollar that we put into RGGI and programs like it, and we’re healthier for it,” citing EPA data. Danny continued, “If Virginia withdraws from RGGI, more Virginians will face the expensive burden of preventable disease.”
Penn State researchers recently corroborated these findings. They showed that Pennsylvanians’ health savings for joining RGGI would be $18-40 billion over the next nine years.
Despite RGGI’s clear health benefits, Governor Glenn Younkin’s four Air Board appointees voted to withdraw from RGGI, 4-3. These appointees choose to make our air swampier.
Most Virginians want to remain in RGGI. During public hearings, 100% of oral comments were for remaining in RGGI. Written comments were 88% for remaining. Southern Environmental Law Center spokesman Nate Benforado, disappointed by this vote, stated, “The air board's job is to control and reduce pollution. That's exactly what RGGI has been doing in Virginia. Instead, … (the recent Air board appointees) are taking away this proven pollution reduction program.”
Our Air Pollution Control Board should respect air quality.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
