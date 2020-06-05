DOWNTOWN CLERGY FELLOWSHIP AND VALLEY INTERFAITH COUNCIL
We bear witness to the profound outrage, horror, and trauma following the inhumane murder of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25, 2020.
We recognize that his murder stems from centuries of racial violence against innocent, unarmed Black men, women, and children in this country to uphold systems of white supremacy.
We recognize that the violence of white supremacy stretches back to the founding of this country here in Virginia. We recognize that the violence of white supremacy began with the genocide of Indigenous Nations inhabiting this land.
We recognize that the violence of white supremacy became institutionalized with the enslavement and exploitation of Africans and people of African descent. We further recognize that the violence of white supremacy continues to be perpetuated in policies and practices that inflict undue suffering and harm to communities of color.
We believe this is a defining moment in time when we, as people of faith and good will, cannot stand by in silence. We must stand up and speak out.
Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy condemns racial violence and racism in all forms.
We pray for all individuals, families, and communities enduring pain, sorrow, rage, and shock due to the impact of racial violence.
We add our Virginia voices to the national call for the criminal prosecution in the case of George Floyd’s death as the first step to paving the road to justice in Minneapolis. We recognize a responsibility to speak out as we hail from the land that, beginning in 1619, kidnapped Africans and forcefully brought them here.
We believe that faith leaders have a unique responsibility and a sacred mandate to lift up the dignity and value of all human beings.
We recognize that all faiths believe in justice and therefore we call on people of all faiths and good will to join us in our work of advocating systemic changes that would dismantle institutionalized racism.
This tragedy makes it even more urgent for us to draw closer together as partners across all religions, races, and ethnicities to fight for justice and equality.
I declare my commitment to achieving racial justice and equity in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Downtown Clergy Fellowship: The Rev. Dr. Justin Allen, Dean of Spiritual Life, Shenandoah University; Dr. Muhammad Bhatty, Islamic Society of Winchester; The Rev. Dr. William W. Boldin; The Rev. Jonathan Boynton, Pastor, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church; The Rev. Barbara Cousar, Senior Pastor, John Mann/Wesley Cooperative Parish of the United Methodist Church; The Rev. Sean Devolites, Associate Pastor, Braddock Street United Methodist Church; The Rev. Michael Evans, Pastor, Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ; The Rev. Keiko Foster, Pastor, Greenwood/Market Street United Methodist Churches; The Rev. Martin Geiger, Assistant Rector, Christ Episcopal Church; The Rev. Webster Gibson, Rector, Christ Episcopal Church; The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain, Minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley; The Rev. Elizabeth Lewis; The Rev. Susan S. MacDonald, Rector, St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church; The Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church; The Rev. Kirk Nave, Senior Pastor, Braddock Street United Methodist Church; Rabbi Scott Sperling, Beth El Congregation; The Rev. Martha Miller Sims, Pastor, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church; The Rev. Betsy Stow; The Rev. Amanda Maguire Thomas, Associate Pastor, First Presbyterian Church; The Rev. Linda Wenger; The Rev. Will White, Pastor, First United Methodist Church; The Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church; Valley Interfaith Counsel; Dr. Muhammad Bhatty, Islamic Society of Winchester; Rev. Dr. John D. Copenhaver, United Methodist clergy; Charlotte Harman, Baha’is of Frederick County; Samar Jafri, Islamic Society; Zafar Jawaid, Islamic Society of Winchester; Dr. Doug Norrell, Vice-President of Outreach, VIC; Hussein Rashwan, Islamic Society of Winchester; Rev. Dr. Chris Scott, The Exchange; Nancy Tilson Sinback, Valley Interfaith Council; Rabbi Scott Sperling, Beth El Congregation; The Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church
