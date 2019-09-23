There is a troubling trend in our community: the teaching and encouraging of ignorance and hate speech. No matter what we believe, what we do, who we vote for, we are all people. We all deserve human rights. Some of those in our community are at much more risk of losing those rights or having them denied. Rather than protect them, they are being attacked. The LGBTQ community just wants the same rights as everyone else, the same respect, the same ability to live, work, and serve their community.
In the words of Jonathan Cunningham, “if there was a subdivision and a house was on fire, the fire department wouldn’t show up and start putting water on all the houses because All Houses Matter. They would show up, and they would turn their water on the house that was burning because that’s the house that needs help the most.”
This quote was said to confront the “All Lives Matter” campaign, but now more than ever it applies to all marginalized groups denied their basic human rights. No, this community doesn’t want more, they want equality. This is a human right, and it is our individual responsibility to treat our fellow humans with the same respect no matter our differing personal beliefs.
The LGBTQ community is our neighbor, and their house is burning. Asking for water to put out the fire is not them asking for more. No one worries they will be fired for being straight. No one is scared for their safety because they are straight. No one is afraid their loved ones will turn on them for being straight. These are daily concerns for those in the LGBTQ community. They deserve the same safety the rest of us are privileged enough to be born with. Though sexual orientation is not a choice, even those who believe it is should agree that we are all deserving of the same human rights. Protection against discrimination is not more, it’s protection from suffering. Those at more risk need more help, just as we would hope we would get if the roles were reversed.
Others in Winchester talk about the evils of homosexuality, and say that it “hurts” children. Our children do need to be protected, but not from homosexuality; rather, from those who decided they get to dictate what normal is and then shame and punish those who do not conform to that specific view. No one is allowed to determine who is deserving of humanity and who is lesser. That is not a decision any one person can make. But teaching intolerance, conformity, and hate is not good for our children, our community, or humanity as a whole.
Refusing to teach the next generation to be caring, compassionate, empathetic people who believe in the idea of equality is the most dangerous concept facing humanity. There should never be a reason to teach hate. Children should not be punished for their innocence, their family, nor their childlike view of equality. Inequality is taught, hate is learned, ignorance is bred. These are all things that can be avoided. Our children deserve better. Our community deserves better. America deserves better. We are so much better then ignorant prejudice and the encouragement of discrimination, hate, and inequality. No person is better than another. We are all deserving of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Everyone should have the ability to know your children won’t go to school and be taught to hate you because of your sexual orientation. Further, no one should fear their children would be taught to hate themselves. Suicide is an epidemic in the LGBTQ community. How are we protecting our children when we are building a world around them that devalues their entire existence and encourages them to hate themselves so much, they take their own life? How is that love?
There are over 25 million LGBTQ people in America, 185,000 of them adults in the Commonwealth of Virginia. They teach in our schools, they save lives in our hospitals, they protect our community as officers of the law. Every single person in our community has a connection to a member of the LGBTQ community. Whether they are our family, our friends, our teachers, our neighbors, our leaders, they are in our lives. We do not and cannot live in a world without the LGBTQ community, and we cannot allow the ignorant few to dictate who is acceptable to discriminate against. If we love our children and our fellow humans, we need to accept, love, and protect them. Anyone who wants what is best for the next generation will agree that children need to know we care about them, no matter what gender they love. Love is love and it is the only thing that can defeat the cruel darkness of hate and ignorance. Choose to care, choose to love, because that is a choice.
Who is espousing hatred?
Ver well written. However i would still like specific examples of discrimination as I dont see it. Also still want to know what q stands for. Even though I don't agree with your lifestyle, yes all lifes matter. You got your marriage equality, but as usual its not enough. Teach my children acceptance , love, etc for all without sex, gender, skin color etc. It can be done.
Also remember this tolerance on other matters . Its not my job to judge, but one day judgement will come. Do what you want in your own home, but leave my children out of the specifics of your lifestyle.
Qu33r. L3sbian, Bi-S3xual, Gay, Trans-s3xual, Qu33r. They like having lots of terms that mean the same thing.
Then if we are all one, why should anyone need special protections?
Thank you for this letter. Not only is it true, it is beautifully written. Equality means, just equality. Americans can live up to their goal and claims of equality.
Excellent and valid points, beautifully expressed.
