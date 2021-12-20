EDWARD L. JAFFEE
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin says he plans, by executive order, to pull Virginia out of the 11-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) early next year. That would be a potentially dangerous mistake.
Mr. Youngkin’s rationale is that taking the commonwealth out of RGGI would save the typical residential electricity customer $4.37 a month. As the residents of Virginia’s Tidewater area know only too well, climate change-caused flooding in the greater Norfolk area, from rising sea waters, has gotten so bad that there are many days when employees at the Norfolk Naval Base are unable to commute to work. And the problem is only worsening with time. It’s a safe bet that those folks in Tidewater are willing to forego $4.37 a month to keep us in RGGI. And for that matter, farmers here in the Shenandoah Valley are noticing increasingly hotter and more arid growing seasons.
The governor-elect labels the RGGI cap-and-trade approach to reducing carbon a tax. Leaving aside that nothing worthwhile doing is usually free, there is the fact that prominent conservatives have endorsed such a tax as the best way to combat climate change.
Meanwhile, the group Citizens Climate Lobby, with a chapter in Winchester, is supporting federal legislation that would place an annually rising fee on the CO2 output of fossil fuels at the source, with the money raised from the program going directly to our residential utility ratepayers in the form of a monthly dividend check. That approach has been strongly endorsed by a legion of economists of both political parties.
In the immediate term, though, Governor-elect Youngkin would be well advised to reconsider his announced plan to take Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Edward L. Jaffee is a resident of Frederick County.
