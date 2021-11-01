Because the Virginia gubernatorial race has national implications, pundits have labeled the contest a "bellwether" election. This suggests as Virginia trends, so trends the nation.
Of much interest is the origin of the term "bellwether." Like many such metaphors, it has 17th century roots. A wether was a castrated ram. When belled, the ovine's job was to lead its unsuspecting field mates to slaughter.
So yes, Virginia is having a "bellwether" election, but not for the reason pundits label it as such. In this age of Trump, the Republican Party is being led by Trump's "belled wethers," Glenn Youngkin being but the latest to have Trump's bell hung round his neck.
In 2016, when vying for the presidency, Donald Trump's questionable character was a problem. Before being belled themselves, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio had little good to say about the man. To Graham, Trump was a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot." Cruz labeled Trump a "pathological liar," and Rubio considered the grifter a "con man."
Since no rational person would follow such a person, "belled wethers" were recruited to deceive Republicans — the first being Mike Pence. Pence was chosen to ease concerns of right-wing conservatives who questioned Trump's commitment to their principles. Ironically for this wether, "Hang Mike Pence!" became his legacy.
After Trump's "bone spurs" draft dodging and his despicable disparagement of John McCain's war record, Trump needed a wether steeped in military tradition to mask his obvious deficiencies. He belled four. Generals Kelly, Mattis, McMaster and Flynn served in his cabinet just long enough for them and Trump to pull the wool over our veterans' eyes.
Jerry Falwell Jr. served as Trump's evangelical duping wether. To view a humiliating public belling, watch five-time Republican Senator Chuck Grassley grovel before Trump at an Iowa Rally.
Trump, having embarrassed himself with his "bleach injection" COVID-19 cure, belled subservient anti-masker Dr. Scott Atlas as a spokesman. Atlas then proceeded to literally lead many Republicans to their deaths.
Lest one gets the impression that all Republicans are so easily duped, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger stand out as Republicans of judgement and integrity. They bolted the herd when they sensed the danger Trump and his Jan. 6 insurrectionists posed to them, their party and their country.
Trump must have considered Virginians dull sheep when he belled crime-pardoned Steve Bannon. At Bannon's pro Trump/Youngkin rally in Richmond, Youngkin's sheep's clothing was stripped away. When Bannon joined a crowd of Virginia Republicans in pledging allegiance to a rioter's desecrated American flag, Trump's opinion of some Virginians was validated.
On Nov. 2 Virginians have the opportunity to act on Cheney's and Kinzinger's insight. As Trump's "belled wether," businessman Glenn Youngkin is being used to distract from Trump's personal and political fiscal failures. Reject Trumpism by rejecting Glenn Trump-kin. Elect Terry McAuliffe as our next governor.
Donald Sears is a resident of Winchester.
