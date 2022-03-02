CR Torpy
There sure was an uproar when Virginia’s new governor issued an executive order permitting parents to decide whether their children had to wear masks in school — not banning masks, just letting parents decide. It was declared unconstitutional (things are always unconstitutional when we don’t like them), it was against science, and it was very nervy of the governor to have issued that order the very first day in office.
Naturally, the national press and defeated leaders were very upset that this upstart governor’s boldness could happen in so-called “blue” Virginia.
Almost immediately thereafter, however, more and more actual blue state governors began eliminating COVID-19 mandates. And the same journalistic and political classes began hailing those executives for their forward-thinking, science-following, and strong leadership qualities. It’s always fascinating how science and popularity and accolades can shift so quickly depending on who’s doing the doing.
Of course, as we like to do now in America, upset groups search out, if possible, a sympathetic court and file suit to get their way. Often just to cause delays in legitimate processes while gaining publicity for the cause. And here’s another fascinating thing. The jurisdictions in Virginia that filed suit against the governor’s executive order were, without exception, jurisdictions where a majority of their voters sought to keep the non-politician governor from occupying the Executive Mansion. Those who desperately hoped to continue Virginia’s touted slide into dark blue with another Washington insider as chief executive. So, were these upset jurisdictions concerned about children’s safety and education, or were they just playing the partisan game again, as poor losers do? It seems the latter.
Well, now, we’ve “got to follow the science” we hear ad nauseam every hour. If there’s anything we ought to have learned over these past two years of mandates-based-on-science, it might be this. When anyone says we are “following the science,” a sharply raised eyebrow might be the polite way to show that you’re astute enough to know what’s really being said is: We are following what we want to do. And even further, when someone says such-and-such is finished science, a good decision might be to quickly move on to more informed sources.
Doesn’t it seem fairly clear that the whole mask thing is not about masks? After all, like so much of the science that drove all kinds of disastrous decisions during the pandemic, with limited exceptions, we now know that masks help little if at all concerning ongoing Covid. And we know they cause a lot of real damage, usually worse than the current variant. Yet masking continues to be a big issue. Makes one wonder, doesn’t it? Science? Or something else going on?
Gratefully, despite some procedural squabbling in Richmond over effective dates, the Virginia legislature has resolved the legal issues about masks in schools, and in a bipartisan way about which we all like to brag. Parents now decide. Not school boards, unions, every-shifting science, or political agendas. Gratefully. America is struggling.
Masks don’t matter. Let’s move on.
CR Torpy is a resident of Frederick County.
