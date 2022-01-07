MICHELE WINTER
Last November Virginians chose Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin based upon his Big Lie and fear mongering about “critical race theory,” which doesn’t exist in public schools. His successful and oft-used “repeat the Big Lie often enough...” campaign-device has now resulted in Youngkin’s attempt to resuscitate a Donald Trump EPA cabinet secretary/toadie, Andrew Wheeler, for his own cabinet.
Wheeler is a coal lobbyist, whose job it was during the Trump-era to destroy the EPA’s environmental goals for which he was presumably hired to protect. If Wheeler is approved by the Virginia General Assembly, he will be in charge of Virginia’s natural resources, the classic fox/hen-house scenario. Wheeler spearheaded the push to overturn President Obama’s environmental protection laws, actions performed faster than Trump could tear up the Obama pandemic “playbook,” (no relation to the “Green Bay Sweep” coup attempt Trump’s Economic Secretary Peter Navarro — another loser — has so metaphorically admitted to).
Youngkin plans to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative thereby reneging on Virginia’s environmental legislation to go carbon-free by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Accords of 2015. Youngkin’s intention mimics Trump’s action of pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Accords, which have since been reversed by President Biden.
“The Agreement aims to respond to the global climate change threat by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
China and the U.S. together represent 40% of the world’s carbon emissions. It’s only right that we, as a country and state, remain in the agreement(s) to do our part in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.
Mr. Youngkin has no political experience; he is a corporate executive for the Carlyle Group, a hedge fund for war-making and profiteering. As governor, Youngkin will no doubt be useful to Carlyle as the company expands its interests in energy investment under the title of “Saving the Virginia Taxpayer Money,” the same excuse used by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in his attempt to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service, an iconic U.S. Constitutional mandate since 1792. As with Youngkin, DeJoy had no experience with the postal service when hired. He was CEO of a large freight company and donated large amounts of money to the GOP, and that was good enough for Trump.
When we vote for people that have no experience for the position — to include Trump — the country suffers immensely.
Virginia’s natural resources, environmental health, and partnership in international common cause to combat climate change hang in the balance with a slim Democratic majority of Virginia General assembly voters. It’s incumbent upon these voters to deny Wheeler a cabinet position. He is a Trump choice, and as we’ve seen in the last four years, Trump is no judge of character; his presidency was a revolving door into a swamp of malfeasance and skulduggery that had no bottom. Virginia should want no part.
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
