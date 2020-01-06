Open mind necessary as well
JIM WRIGHT
Our challenge in 2020 lies in how clearly we can understand what is happening now, and what we hope for the future, Will our collective insights be accurate, or confused and frustrating? There are powerful players engaged in limiting our views of truth.
The president, for example, has asked us not to believe what we hear and see, but rather listen to him and read only his tweets. He damages our belief in respected institutions and individuals whom he declares enemies of the truth. Who do we believe?
When the comic strip character, Pogo,, said he knew the enemy and he is us, we laughed for a while. Slowly, it dawned on us that he had a point — and still does. Only we as individuals and as a society can determine the facts and the fake, It’s a tall order, but a necessary one.
Is, for example, our present economy the best for decades as the powerful tell us it is? The stock market, unemployment, and other traditional measures suggest that it is great. Workers’ wages haven’t reflected this greatness, but corporations and their investors certainly have. Farmers who have suffered await financial security. Who took us out of a major recession anyway?
Half of Congress has impeached our president; the Senate has yet to weigh the evidence. Before it does, though, they must decide whether to call witnesses that everyone knows have firsthand knowledge as to the validity of the articles of impeachment.
Is this 2020 vision or deliberate blindness and not blind justice? We are going to have to struggle with that one. Don’t forget the question of climate change. That’s not going away, but maybe our planet will!
We Americans have unraveled some pretty complex problems in our country’s history. With 2020 vision and open minds, we can win this challenge too . . . or not!
Jim Wright resides in Winchester.
Mr. Wright, you didn't cover your "BUT" (one T). Your statement that "but wages haven't increased" is unqualified and therefore a propaganda ploy to save democrats embarrassment. The truth is that the poorest segment of our population has seen a significant pay raise reportedly between 5 and 9 percent. Social Security likewise has gone up. But obviously your paycheck hasn't so you know nothing about the rest of America or capitalism. Thanks for admitting that the other parts of our economy are doing well under this President. Now do your research on wages for the lower class.
The position that America's lowest classes are enjoying their fair share of the national economy is simply indefensible. The fortunes of the richest Americans have grown dramatically in the past quarter century with economic shifts that portend a frightening drift toward oligarchy. The Consumer Federation of America reported in 2012 that roughly 38% of Americans live "paycheck to paycheck." When Forbes states that the bottom 50% of citizens own less than 7% of the economy, concern that impoverished Americans may be drawn into an abyss of despair, resentment, and revolt become ever more realistic. As progressive capitalist Nick Hanauer explains, growing inequality is about to push our societies into conditions resembling pre-revolutionary France. I hear knitting needles!
