Sen. Jill Vogel is a credit to public service. She is unselfish, kind, very responsive to constituent requests, and extremely effective in representing all of the constituents of the 27th Senate District of Virginia.
I have admired firsthand her determination to take a leadership role in great local projects like the new Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center (Career & Technical Education facility) for Winchester Public Schools, the great support she has given The Laurel Center, the expansion of Medicaid for more than 300,000 more Virginians, and her passionate advocacy for public education — for the students and their teachers.
She has strongly supported the Equal Rights Amendment and has fought for women’s rights and respect for all citizens of every race, political affiliation, and gender.
She has received key endorsements from the Virginia Education Association (Virginia’s teachers), the Farm Bureau that represents Virginia’s farmers and the agriculture profession, and Virginia’s firefighters. No matter the request, large or small, she does a tremendous job of constituent services.
Sen. Vogel has provided great leadership as chairperson of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee and as vice-chair of General Laws and Technology, and serves on the Senate Finance Committee. These are prominent committees in which she wields tremendous power and influence to represent her constituents.
She has led the way for mandatory reporting of the clergy on charges of child abuse.
She fought for 10 years and finally got her bill passed providing health-insurance coverage for those with autism.
In a strong bipartisan way, Sen. Vogel has reached across the aisle on so many issues, particularly protecting the environment. She has also been an effective leader in securing funding for our public schools.
Lord Fairfax Community College has been a welcome recipient for funding for the new Bill Hazel Academic Building at the LFCC Fauquier County campus, largely due to her leadership.
She has a stellar voting record to support business and free enterprise and has been a key player in securing significant transportation improvements throughout the Commonwealth.
Sen. Vogel is a great wife, mom, and a very dedicated and talented state senator. She has earned our respect and our support. Please vote for Sen. Jill Vogel for reelection on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.