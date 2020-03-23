Since the conclusion of the Senate session, the Commonwealth of Virginia has been overwhelmed by the impact of the COVID-19 virus and our office has attempted to respond quickly to anyone with questions or needs. We have also provided updates as necessary to those affected by closures or restrictions issued by the Governor.
Our Senate office will remain open to provide support to constituents. Our number one priority is to keep people well. We are also very sensitive to the impact that this is having on families, individuals, businesses, and our local governments. We continue to communicate with the Governor and other state and federal agencies to determine how best to provide support. If you need to reach our office, please email me at District27@senate.virginia.gov.
Most questions we receive are about public gatherings and how businesses must function. Governor Northam issued an order directing Virginians to avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people. This restriction does not apply to normal operations of essential services such as transportation services, grocery stores, pharmacies, manufacturing families, or medical facilities.
To protect those at higher risk, individuals with chronic health conditions or aged 65 and older have been asked to self-quarantine.
For a complete list of actions taken by the Governor related to COVID-19, visit https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/. Also consult the Virginia Department of Health’s website for updated information about the virus and the extent of the outbreak in Virginia.
Updates on other matters that may affect you include:
Department of Motor Vehicles — All of Virginia’s DMV offices and mobile units are closed. Online services will remain available, and anyone needing to renew a license or vehicle registration may do it online. For those who cannot renew online, or who have a license or registration that expires before May 15th, the DMV will grant a 60-day extension.
Virginia State Courts — From March 16th to April 6th, all district and circuit courts have stopped non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings unless there is a specific exemption. This includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19. All non-exempted court deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.
Utilities — The State Corporation Commission issued an order directing utilities (natural gas, electric, and water companies) to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Prisons and Jails in Virginia — Visitation is currently cancelled at all facilities to protect people from spread of the virus. Off-site video visitation is still available. A dedicated COVID-19 public information line with an updated, recorded message is operational. The phone number is 804-887-8484. The Department of Corrections is also screening new people coming into state facilities from local jails.
Employers affected by current changes — The Commonwealth has activated regional workforce teams to assist employers that slow or stop operations. Employers who do slow or cease operations will not be financially penalized for an increase in workers requesting unemployment benefits. The Governor is authorizing rapid response funding through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for employers eligible to remain open during this emergency. Funds may be used to clean facilities and support emergency needs.
Workers impacted by current changes — The Commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission will waive the one-week waiting period to ensure that workers receive benefits as soon as possible. Workers may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to temporarily slow or cease operations due to COVID-19. If a worker has been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official and is not receiving paid sick or medical leave from their employer, they may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits. In addition, a worker may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they must stay home to care for an ill family member and are not receiving paid family medical leave from their employer. For individuals receiving unemployment insurance, the Virginia Employment Commission will give affected workers special consideration on deadlines, mandatory re-employment appointments, and work search requirements.
