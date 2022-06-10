DEETZIE BAYLISS
The average prairie dog is 6 to 12 inches in length and weighs between one and three pounds. Yet Senator John Thune, Republican from South Dakota, says that assault rifles are needed by his constituents to kill these prairie dogs.
This is just one of the ridiculous excuses where Republicans prioritize protecting their right to “disintegrate” prairie dogs over the lives of children, grandmothers, and law enforcement.
These NRA-fearing Republicans grasp for any means to justify prolonging the threat to all young school children and innocent others. What is wrong with America?
No member of any political party wants to take away any non-felon’s right to own guns. According to recent reports, there was an instant rise in gun sales after the Uvalde massacre, and an immediate surge in online searches to buy AR-15 rifles.
The NRA, a tax-exempt nonprofit social welfare organization, has instilled gun owners with fear by frightening them to believe that our government is their enemy, and they must buy more guns before they are forbidden. Do not let the NRA scare you. Our government has never, and will never, commit such an act.
I respect politicians who refuse to cower to the NRA threats of primaries and loss of money. Vote for brave candidates who have the backbone to stand up for our school children who are taught to run and hide in closets so as not to be killed by flesh-tearing sprays of bullets.
Channel your religious teachings. What would Jesus Christ do? Would he protect assault rifles or children?
Deetzie Bayliss is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.