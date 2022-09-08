IRIS FLORES
According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, the word “woe” means “affliction, agony, anguish, distress.”
In Isaiah 5:20, the prophet warned God’s people that calling evil “good” or good “evil” would bring the guilty party to suffer woes when God dispenses justice on Earth. These centuries-old warnings have never expired and are most appropriate in this day and age, when what we have always considered “good” has been vilified by those who claim that evil is acceptable and even “normal.”
Consider the “good” in teaching our kids that this nation was founded by racists, that white people are evil, that there are more than two genders, or that it’s OK to undergo sexual mutilation in the name of “wokeness.”
Riots in the Northwest? “Good.” Ransacking stores? “Good.” Bringing transexuals and drag queens to children story time? “Good.” Printing money that has no value; leaving people without jobs in the name of “global warming”; allowing our energy prices to double; insisting in a non-existent, alternate energy source to replace oil — all “good” in the progressive’s book.
In the meantime, being pro-life is “evil.” Standing for the Constitution and Bill of Rights, “evil.” Demanding to know what your kids are being taught in school, “evil.” Trying to get America First candidates elected to office to stop this insanity, “evil.”
We, the still sane and peaceful conservative citizens of these United States, are sick and tired of being considered “evil,” “fascists” or “insurrectionists,” especially when it is obvious that it is the Progressive-Socialist-Marxist wing of the Democratic Party (if not the whole party) and their sinister, equally guilty pseudo-Republicans who are choosing evil over good.
Fascism is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime ... that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” This is what Hitler, Mussolini, Marx, Mao did — they were fascists. There are still many others doing the same all over the world today. But MAGA republicans (read “true conservatives”)? “C’mon, man!”
Common sense tells us. The Bible convicts us. We know what is good, what is right, what is godly. We are not favoring a specific race, do not want a president with absolute control and would never agree with limiting an individual’s rights (in accordance with the Constitution) or a forcible suppression of anyone who disagrees with us. That, my friends, is exactly what the Progressive-RINO coalition is doing! And yet, they have the nerve to blame us for it!
We need to ignore the name-calling (“enemies of democracy”) and the fear of being ostracized or worse, control the gut reaction to strike back and, instead, vote for political candidates who also know what is truly good, right and godly and who act that way. We may not have many more opportunities to do so in the future, if they get their way. Keep praying for our country. We need it more than ever before!
Iris Flores is a resident of Frederick County.
