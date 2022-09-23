After Ms. Winter’s title, “Vote for democracy, vote for Democrats,” her Sept. 19 Open Forum doesn’t mention “democracy” again until the last sentence, “Save democracy. Vote Democrat.”
The Democratic Party’s absurd claim that “Republicans will destroy our democracy” is one of its three issues for November’s election. The others are: “Destroy Trump” and promote abortion. Shouldn’t Democrats be confronting our rising inflation, out-of-control spending, the crumbling economy, misplaced energy policy, uncontrolled crime, horrible fentanyl deaths, unprecedented illegal border crossings, and Communist Chinese capabilities?
Democrats don’t define “democracy.” Remember defunct East Germany — the German Democratic Republic? Currently, North Korea is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Neither are American-style democracies; but to communists, they’re democracies.
If democracy is government “of, by, and for the people,” who are “the people?” For Americans, “the people” are citizens who govern themselves through representatives. For Communists, “the people” is the Communist Party, which rules for itself. To which type of “democracy” does the Democratic Party aspire?
Why don’t the Democrats say “save our Constitutional Republic” or “save our Republic?” Democrats mention democracy, but never our Constitution or Declaration of Independence, and yet, our Constitution correctly interpreted by honorable representatives is what maintains our democracy.
The Declaration of Independence is the soul of America’s identity. America’s gift to the world is the realization that all people are born with inalienable God-given rights that are summarized in the Declaration as our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, which we experience best when lived in accordance with Judeo-Christian Biblical values. Twentieth-century progressives, who’re forebears of today’s Democratic Party, replaced the Declaration’s God-given rights with government-awarded rights. Historically, governments have deprived people of their rights so they must be protected. The U.S. Constitution is the protector of America’s identity — our individual rights and those aspirations in the Constitution’s Preamble.
The Founders governed America with its limited government Constitution, with few exceptions, until Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, when between 1937-1944, Supreme Court rulings removed Constitutional constraints and allowed our government to become today’s Progressive administrative state of rule-making agencies and unlimited debt.
Obviously, the Democratic Party’s goal is power and control. Power to transform America totally — politically, economically, militarily, legally, internationally, culturally, and demographically. Power to attack Biblical Christianity and the traditional family to advance a globalist agenda and woke LGBTQ+ agendas like transhumanism. They favor counterculture to destroy American history, excessive spending to buy votes, and other destructive actions to destroy Americans’ freedoms and replace them with globalist, Marxist totalitarianism.
To gain unchallenged power, Democrats must transform our current Progressive Constitution into a one-party woke Constitution. Even now, when the Democratic Party doesn’t achieve its agenda, it wants to eliminate the Electoral College, add progressive Supreme Court judges (court packing), add Democratic states, federalize the election process so it’s easier to cheat, and eliminate the Senate’s filibuster.
All things considered, "Save American democracy. Vote Republican.” That includes voting for Ben Cline (R-VA 6th District).
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.