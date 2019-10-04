Steve Jennings’ opponent for Back Creek supervisor bemoans the personal property tax in Frederick County (Winchester Star, Sept 30) and reaches for pie in the sky, describing how we can “fix” things in Frederick County by “attracting and retaining high-quality business opportunities, thereby obtaining needed tax revenue while providing well-paying jobs for young families.”
But he then goes on to say, wait a minute, “a simpler and more direct cure is through reduced spending” and that with “hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, it is time to curtail the continued debt accumulation and diligently pay it off to avoid burdening future generations.”
So what does he want? Does he want to attract business investment to Frederick County? Or does he want to just forget that and go with his “simpler (really?) cure” and pay off all our county debt and start brand new?
Let’s be realistic and mature and just state right now that governmental monetary operations just don’t work this way. Perhaps a determined individual can get a handle on excessive credit card debt by putting a halt to his/her credit card usage. But it just does not work that way in the real world of managing a local government that has ongoing obligations to its constituency in the form of infrastructure improvement, public services and, yes, school operations and improvement.
Seeking to attract new businesses that will help expand the tax base is a more realistic approach to improving our fiscal stability. And, yes, increased revenue from business taxes would ease the tax burden on individual citizens.
But remember, Mr. Opponent, that the “young families” that your new businesses would attract include children. Those children need an education. How many more kids can we squeeze into our chronically overcrowded schools? Answer: NONE.
Steve Jennings has a more realistic, clearer view of how to improve life for Back Creek residents and the county in general. On Nov. 5, residents of Back Creek District would be wise to vote for common sense. Vote for Steve Jennings.
