When we go to the polls in November, residents of Winchester and Frederick County will no longer vote for a candidate in the 10th Congressional District.
As a result of redistricting, residents of Winchester and Frederick County will vote in the 6th Congressional District. Currently that District is represented by Ben Cline, a resident of Botetourt County.
In anticipation that Ben Cline may win his primary and be elected to represent the 6th in Congress in January, I researched Ben Cline’s voting record. I wanted to find out what Ben Cline stands for and what he is against.
I learned he is against almost everything.
He voted against funding the government, deciding the government should default, not pay the bills it had already spent.
He voted against funding our military, voting against the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022.
He voted against protections for Medicare and farmers from automatic sequester cuts.
He voted against the “Infrastructure and Jobs Act.” Ben Cline is against fixing bridges, roads, clean water, broadband for rural areas — just about everything for those struggling to make “ends meet” in his Congressional District. He voted against protecting families from domestic violence.
He is against voting rights, voting against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. He does not think all people, regardless of race or ethnicity should have equal access to the ballot box, a bedrock fundamental to our democracy.
I could go on and on about what Ben Cline is against.
I watched as our U.S. Capitol was attacked on January 6. It was brutal and “UnAmerican.” Hours after that attack, Ben Cline voted against the legal certification of key states whose governors sent electors to lawfully confirm Joe Biden’s win in those states.
You know what Ben Cline is against? He is against upholding the Constitution.
In November, we will not be voting as Republicans or Democrats, as conservative or liberal, right or left, but rather as Americans trying to save our democracy.
Jim Davison is a resident of Winchester.
Agree, Mr. Davison. Ben Cline doesn't represent Virginia values.
