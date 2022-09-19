On Wednesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pulled a political sleight-of-hand by sending two unannounced planes of 50 immigrants to Martha's Vineyard and dumping them there.
Abbott and DeSantis call themselves "pro-life," yet they literally treat human beings, in this case Christians, like cargo. Can we include both these governors on the list of "human traffickers?"
As if it weren't nauseating enough that Abbott was fundraising while students in Uvalde were feigning death, covered in their classmates' blood in order to survive. Why anyone would have Abbott and DeSantis as their governors is beyond comprehension.
Oh, but Virginia is one state that can relate to such a tragedy. Governor Gleen Youngkin is campaigning for the unhinged extremist former Maine Governor Paul LePage, who is known for his many uncouth, racist comments such as the one made in 2016: “The enemy right now, the overwhelming majority of people coming in are people of color or people of Hispanic origin.” This comment defines the GOP's very idea of unity: Uniting against others the party can scapegoat. It's worked for fascists since time immemorial.
Youngkin is also supporting Tudor Dixon, the anti-abortion extremist candidate for Michigan governor who is opposed to abortion even in the case of rape and incest because of the "healing" the baby is sure to provide the parents in such a situation. Imagine Dixon as your mother, let alone governor.
The GOP is running campaigns with no platform or agenda. Consequently, the party is nothing but a loose coalition of misfits, con artists, and psychopaths. Save Democracy. Vote Democrat.
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
