This Open Forum is in support of John Jewell for Supervisor of Back Creek District.
John and his wife, Susan, have raised their now-adult son and daughter in Frederick County. They have been very active in community activities like 4-H, karate, dance, swim league, Apple Blossom, Isaak Walton League and church. John spent 10 years as a volunteer karate instructor at Stonebrook. He feels strongly about teaching children and adults what they need to know to protect themselves and feels this program helped kids learn leadership qualities that served them well into adulthood.
John has also supported the local summer swim team league as an IT Support volunteer and helped to modernize the scoring system from a paper to an electronic version. The Jewell family was a fixture at these events for many years. John and Susan feel that the team atmosphere is what helps children not only learn personal goals, but also the importance of interacting and supporting other members of the team. John is currently the co-chairman of the Veterans Dinner Event at Apple Blossom.
He is passionate about his hobbies of beekeeping and BBQ competitions. He has helped out with many local charity events by serving his BBQ, including several at our own church.
John retired in the fall of 2019 from the U.S. Senate, where he worked for almost 40 years. He started his career there as a messenger for the U.S. Senate Printing Department and went to college in the evenings to attain his degree in business management. Over the years, John worked his way up in different departments and retired as the assistant sergeant at arms/chief information officer for the U.S. Senate. While in that role he was responsible for over 300 full-time employees and 200 contractors at over 430 sites throughout the United States, the Capitol Hill offices and offsite locations. Since retirement, John and Susan have started a small information technology business.
John has been a member of the Frederick County Planning Commission since 2020 and is currently serving his second term as chairman. He serves on several committees and is the liaison for the Transportation Committee, liaison for Frederick Water, Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, Development Review and Regulations Committee and is also a member of the Information Technology Committee.
Carolyn and I have known John and Susan for over 12 years. They are very active in our church, Second Opequon Presbyterian Church, and have worked closely with them in their many roles there. John is a commonsense, conservative Republican who wants to address the needs of his community.
If you would like an opportunity to discuss topics with John in person, he’ll be at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m. for a meet and greet and he will be serving his delicious BBQ.
Please vote for John Jewell on Tuesday, June 20, in the Republican primary.
