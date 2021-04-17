MOLLIE BRANNON
Dave Stegmaier is being challenged in the Republican primary for his Shawnee seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I am in full support of his opponent, Josh Ludwig. I have known Josh for many years and know that he is a soft-spoken man of integrity who will always stay true to his convictions and never do anything to cause his integrity to be questioned.
Josh is from the Midwest and comes from a servant-minded family. His father and his sister are retired police officers. His brother-in-law and niece are in fire and rescue. For Dave Stegmaier to claim that Josh does not support our deputies and fire rescue members is laughable to anyone who knows Josh. His father has taken bullets to make his community a safer place to live.
This is not a laughing matter even though it should have been. Josh Ludwig knows that we need an updated 911 tower system; he stated his support for a new system at the Republican meetings. Josh has experience working on contracts and knows that to put out an RFP for bids and then to take a bid for a more extensive system without allowing the others to bid on that system could lead to legal problems and is most definitely an integrity issue. Josh simply wants the bidding to be above board and wants to insure that the system purchased is actually what is needed and not just the most expensive option.
Dave Stegmaier knows he has misrepresented Josh Ludwig. He heard him speak on the matter on more than one occasion. Other Republicans who heard the speeches know Stegmaier is not telling the truth on his campaign page. The posts calling out his misinformation are simply being deleted. Dave, you should work for big tech not represent hard-working people of Shawnee District. Dave “Zuckerberg” Stegmaier does not want the truth out. He knows he is playing dirty, corrupt politics. I trust the men and women who serve our community in the sheriff’s department and the fire and rescue will recognize a big, fat lie when they hear one. They are use to being misrepresented by politicians.
If you live in the Shawnee District, come out and vote for Josh Ludwig on May 15 from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue Event Center (by Costco). Just remember, integrity matters.
Mollie Brannon is a resident of Frederick County.
(8) comments
Mollie, Mollie Mollie.....she takes up the Ludwig campaign platform of just calling their opponent a liar while spreading lies of their own. It is very telling that they need to disparage fellow GOP members instead of just extolling the attributes of their own candidate. "I trust the men and women who serve our community in the sheriff’s department and the fire and rescue will recognize a big, fat lie when they hear one." If Mollie was truly paying attention she would know that while current Board members have been kicking this can down the road for years our public servants have been rallying to get their communications system upgraded. It was a committee represented by the Sheriff's Office and Fire & Rescue system that agreed that the communications system that was chosen was what is needed to help them to better serve their community. The Ludwig campaign should pay more attention to what has been happening in the county in the past instead of jumping on current headlines to attempt to score political points. While their campaign platform is to tear apart the GOP in order to give themselves an opportunity to gain some local limelight. Dave Stegmaier has been serving the local conservative constituency for years and will continue to do so while serving the taxpayers for the Shawnee District. This isn't a power grab for Dave, but an opportunity to continue to serve the citizens.
Dave Stegmaier misrepresented himself to get elected. Now, we see who he really is. He raises taxes and lies like a sailor, slandering people along the way. I say, enough already. Let's show him on May 15th how we really feel about his tax hike. Vote Ludwig.
Who knows which extremist right wing Tea Party member is hiding behind this moniker in order to tear down the local GOP and allow the liberal trolls on this forum to attack the GOP relentlessly while GreatScott and his brood of vipers spread vicious lies against a fellow GOP member.
I have to agree with you Steve, "this brood of vipers" want to tear down only, they've never been about building up. Thankful when true conservatives call them out, they are going to be the death of a once proud party. Ok, carry on....watch out, soon you'll be a rino or "not conservative." The extreme left is hardly any better.
Whoah, whoah, whoah! A Hispanic-American with a multi-cultural family is running as a white Nationalist? This oughtta burn out the few remaining neurons of our local Leftie mob... [lol]
Seems like a great guy and hope he does well in the election! [thumbup]
josh ludwig surely sounds hispanic to me ...LOL
doc is really spooked by women and people of color who are progressives ...LOL
we could care less which supremacist wins in the republiclan camp
See Doc, when the GOP infighting begins, it brings out the liberal trolls who could care less about conservative views and will attempt to paint the GOP in any of their liberal negative false talking points.
lesLie with the superficial Leftist response? [yawn]
