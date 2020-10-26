JEFF PENNINGTON
I would like to address the voters of Middletown. This election is pivotal, even for our small town. That is why I would like to encourage my friends, neighbors and fellow Middletowners to cast their votes for the three candidates that thoughtfully took the time to consider serving you by placing their names on the ballot: Carolyn Aliff, Shayla Rickard and Stephanie Mitchell. Carolyn Aliff is a veteran councilor who has helped us professionalize all of our departments ( administrative offices, maintenance, and police). Shayla Rickard chairs the Main Street Beautification Committee. Many of you completed the survey and council is seeking to implement many of the ideas from the survey. Stephanie Mitchell is a 10-year resident of our town. Stephanie is known by many businesses in town frequented often by her and her late husband Roy. I have known Stephanie for a number of years and can tell you she has a way of asking hard questions that I have had to research for answers. She is interested in smart growth, attracting small businesses to Main Street and continuing to keep law and order as the town grows.
Carolyn, Shayla and Stephanie all understand that the issues facing our town are practical and require problem- solving abilities, such as our efforts to rebuild the ailing water treatment plant. Each is running as an independent, which keeps big money out of local campaigns by limiting what they can spend to a bare minimum. It is also in keeping with our town charter that calls for nonpartisan government. We all have our views but set them aside around the table to solve issues.
In contrast, there is an ongoing write-in campaign by a three-year resident who allegedly voted early in Stephens City and then switched residency to Middletown. Amazing sums of money have been spent on signs, hand bills and events. I am disappointed to see that a number of citizens seem charmed by marketing instead of understanding that your town council has done well under Mayor Harbaugh’s administration. It leads me to guess that there is an attempt by one political party to purchase a seat on council and stir partisan arguments. Moreover, she is concerned with “Our Youth,” “Medical Underserved,” “Our Seniors,” “Homelessness,” “Community Vibrancy.” Are any of these things currently issues in our town? No, I think not. Most of them sound like a social justice mantra and, oh, by the way, this is already a vibrant community where I am proud to live.
So vote for our balloted candidates: Aliff, Rickard and Mitchell! They will serve you well.
Jeffrey Pennington is a member of Middletown Town Council and vice mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.