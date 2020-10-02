JIM SIMPSON
I would like for voters in Winchester’s Fourth Ward to meet my friend Phil Milstead and vote him onto Winchester City Council. Voters ALL around our city will benefit when he is elected. Phil’s mission is to serve our community and take the actions needed to realize Winchester’s vision: To be a beautiful, vibrant city with a growing economy, attractive neighborhoods, lots of parks and green space, and easy transportation.
Phil has some great ideas for redeveloping Ward’s Plaza, attracting new industry, and expanding existing businesses to provide a strong tax base. He’s also supports quality public education. Phil has a long and accomplished work history in both the private sector and also at NASA. He’s a well-mannered and highly-respected guy who knows how to work with others to create and implement new ventures. I know he wants to protect the many good features we already have in our city, but he also plans to push hard where we need to make improvements. He is now fully retired and able to throw his entire being into working hard for our city.
Over the past weeks, Phil left biographical information at every door in Fourth Ward and had many conversations with people who were outside and able to chat. He also sent cards to the majority of Ward 4 constituents encouraging them to vote early and safely at 107 East Lane. Most recently, Phil toured businesses on Valley Ave, Weems Lane, and South Loudoun Street to speak to owners about their concerns. Of course, they are facing financial difficulties, partially as a result of Covid, but there was also plenty of economic pain prior to the pandemic. Surprisingly, almost no one during his canvassing knew their current Councilman. That will be different when Phil is on City Council. He has already listened to and connected with voters and business owners, and he’ll continue that every day during his term.
I encourage you to vote for Phil Milstead, a smart, hard working, and honorable gentleman who will serve Ward 4 constituents and the entire city well.
