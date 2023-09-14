This is in response to Marv Davis' Aug. 22 Open Forum, "Bob Wells has the necessary experience."
First off, I’d like to thank Mr. Davis for being involved in the political process. Our democracy survives only because people have the right to support the candidate of their choice, and we are strengthened when people are involved.
Marv talked in some depth about supporting Mr. Wells because Mr. Wells is “battle tested and ready to lead from day one.” Aka Bob Wells has experience.
However, and there is no polite way to say this — but the only thing that Mr. Wells has any experience in is raising our taxes and trying to turn Frederick into the Loudoun County of the Shenandoah Valley. If you go into Mr. Wells’ record, you will see that he never met a tax increase he didn’t support, and you will clearly see that he has supported every housing project that is turning Frederick into an extension of Northern Virginia.
However, there is another choice for the Opequon District's supervisor this November. And that choice is Robin Cooke. Robin is a long-time resident of Frederick County and has the business experience and leadership that the Opequon District needs. Robin is a deacon at the local Presbyterian Church. Robin understands that Frederick and Stephens City cannot survive this unrestricted growth, and that to ensure that Frederick remains affordable, that we need to grow, but do so in a sustained way.
Robin understands how small businesses work, and that Frederick needs to improve its infrastructure. Robin wants to make sure that the School Board has 100% transparency when it comes to their budget. Robin understands that we need to do maintenance upgrades when it comes to our schools. Robin wants to make sure that Frederick County has a long-term strategic plan in place when it comes to growth, so that the county will not be overrun in the way that Mr. Wells wants.
Robin also has the support of most civic activists in the district and county, where it seems that Mr. Wells is the candidate supported by the Democrats and the county elitists.
Quite frankly, the choice is simple. For higher taxes, higher cost of homes, lower quality schools, and destroying rural Frederick County, support Bob Wells. For fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, good schools, and protecting our natural heritage, support Robin Cooke.
John Massoud is the chairman of the 6th Congressional District Republican Party of Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.