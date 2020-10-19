GREG VOSSLER
Being on the board of directors of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, I see what happens in Winchester. One person, Les Veach, seems to be everywhere working for the citizens.
He has represented citizens on Council for years, during which he also was Vice Mayor and Vice President. He has attended many business ribbon cuttings to welcome them to the community. I see Les as guest speaker at many functions, including the Chamber Leadership Program. Les spends a lot of time volunteering for nonprofits, giving time and contributions. Also Les does a lot to help the youth in our community, including being involved in Kiwanis, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children fighting hunger and improving literacy. Les is also on the Board of the Child Advocacy Center, which focuses on helping children who have been victims of child abuse.
As a councilor, Les has helped get the downtown mall area rebuilt, entrances to Winchester City fixed and redone, streets and sidewalks repaired or replaced, the Green Circle Trail near completion, more housing options for citizens, the Douglas Community Learning Center being restored, a new Innovation Center for citizens to discover careers, higher teacher compensations, City Hall restored, and better communication between City Hall and citizens, focus put on public safety for us, and has pushed for lower taxes, just to name a few.
It is no wonder he was nominated as Citizen of the Year in Top of Virginia Chamber’s Greater Good Awards for 2019.
Les does this because he truly cares about our community and citizens! We need to reelect Councilor Veach so that he may continue getting us the great results.
Greg Vossler is a resident of Frederick County.
