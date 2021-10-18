If you’re like me, you’re probably skeptical when it comes to politics. I’ve only ever placed one political sign in my yard to support a local school levy. Don’t get me wrong, I’m interested in what is going on in my community and I do have opinions. Two things important to me, and perhaps you too, are:
1. An understanding of the issues and where each candidate stands on them.
2. Voting is a personal choice.
So, you may ask, why am I taking the time to write an Open Forum piece for the Winchester Star? I’ll tell you why. This year you have a candidate who will really make a difference in your community and the lives of your children if given a chance. Her name is Dr. Diana Hackney and she is running for the Fredrick County School Board's Stonewall District seat.
Sure, there is another candidate with greater name recognition and previous School Board experience of 17 years. U.S. Census data indicates that one out of seven people over the age of 18 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley do not have a high school diploma or a GED. I’m thinking you are looking for new ideas, something better for your children. I challenge you to take a long hard look at Dr. Hackney’s experience and see for yourself why she is the better choice.
I worked on her staff at Drexel University. The minute she walked onto campus we knew there was something different about her. She listened, to everyone! She was engaged, actively asking questions, and listening to understand. She encouraged and challenged all of us to take educated risks. We learned, we grew, we thrived.
One of her amazing strengths is the ability to bring individuals of diverse backgrounds together as one team, pursuing a common goal. In our case, it was to provide students at Drexel University the best, well-rounded colligate experience possible. To achieve this, she listened to everyone (residence life, student government, the campus newspaper staff, fraternity and sorority members, the campus theater group, athletes, faculty, staff and community residents).
During her tenure, the quality of life on campus soared. Renovations were made to the student union, student events and programming increased, move-in day and freshman orientation became points of pride, and community relations improved. Our fraternity and sorority leaders were even recognized by former President George H. W. Bush as part of his Points of Light Campaign. With Dr. Hackney’s support and guidance, the students worked with campus and local law enforcement to form a student-run town watch program to help ensure the safety of our students.
Students helped design her signs and she has accepted no campaign donations. She has made one campaign promise: “Your voice will be heard!” She has spent a lifetime improving the lives of others. Vote Hackney
For additional information, check out her Facebook page: Hackneyeducationforall.
Ron Kibbe
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
