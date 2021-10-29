CAROL ROSE
I am a Frederick County resident and a product of the school system and the grandparent of enrolled students. I endorse Diana Hackney as the only candidate who will do the job by the book and School Board job description.
She will talk to anybody at any time regarding our school system and education. She listens to what the residents want and need. She asks us about what solutions we see working to fix issues and make improvements.
She talks about our kids and our kids’ kids and their future and what kind of learning is needed for them. Diana has spent a lot of time learning about education and continues to do so. She reads the latest research on the best learning practices and she continues to tutor for free. She endorses all kinds of career paths, both trade and college. She believes learning comes from all experiences and not just from books or the classroom alone. She understands that learning by doing is valuable.
She has always supported athletics because of the huge amount of learning that can go on, which creates leadership and team skills that transfer to the workplace. Two different university basketball teams made it to the Final Four under her administration.
She always made sure that recreational options were available because she believes healthy options should be available for lifetime wellness for all. Faculty worked out in the weight rooms beside the students and she always encouraged the wellness model for all.
She would be a fresh and updated educator that would hit the ground running, finding solutions and making parents and the School Board come together for a common goal: our children. She is not an architect of the past school boards running again and she is not a party political candidate with no educational experience.
Diana has never let a political or personal bone in her body impact or influence her decisions when it comes to school issues. She spits out facts and says she doesn’t know if she doesn’t but quickly says she will find out and gets back to you.
From everything I have experienced with her, I think she will create an environment absent of hatred and one that will come together and find solutions that might be a compromise but will always take us one step closer to being better. Out of all the Stonewall candidates and quite a few of the others from the other districts, I would rank her at the top of the list and encourage you to contact her or visit her Facebook page at hackneyeducationforall to avoid voter remorse.
Carol Rose is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.