On Nov. 2, the citizens of Stonewall District will choose an individual to serve on the Frederick County School Board as their representative. I am writing this letter to express my support for Dr. Diana L. Hackney for Stonewall's representative on the School Board.
Diana attended Frederick County public schools and graduated from James Wood. After receiving her under undergraduate degree, Diana returned to Frederick County as an elementary school teacher in the Frederick County school system. After several years of service as a teacher, Diana embarked on a career in higher education. Her last career position was as president and CEO of a national nonprofit children's organization.
In all of her career positions, Diana promoted the interests of children. These experiences will make her a valuable asset to the School Board. Coupled with her experience working with young children, she has a proven record of success and accomplishment. If elected, Diana will produce fresh, innovative solutions and positive results for the kids of Frederick County.
This fall, the voters of Stonewall District will elect a new School Board member. A vote for Diana Hackney will be a vote for the best interests of your children.
If you want someone who will be a vigorous advocate for kids, then Diana Hackney is your choice.
If you want someone who will value open communication with parents, teachers, and students, then Diana Hackney is your candidate.
If you want someone who wants to teach kids "how to think" and not "what to think," then Diana Hackney is your candidate.
If you want someone who is an independent thinker, and avoids rigid agendas, then Diana Hackney is your candidate.
If you want someone who will embrace people over politics, civility over bluster, and promote policies that benefit children, and not polices that are pleasing only to a puerile, partisan palate, then Diana Hackney is your candidate.
On Nov. 2, a vote for Diana Hackney is a vote for someone who sees value in everyone, and passionately believes that education should be for all.
Terry Whittle is a resident of Winchester.
