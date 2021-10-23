KATHRYN MARTIN
A vacancy on the Frederick County School Board creates a critical opportunity to ensure students, and thus the community as a whole, thrive.
Dr. Diana L. Hackney creates impact. She is an educator, parent, mentor, volunteer, consultant and leader with a concrete track record of making good things happen. Throughout her life and career, Hackney has been an unwavering advocate and champion for students of all ages. She inspires, and she rolls up her sleeves to get things done.
As a School Board member, Dr. Hackney will bring her deep knowledge of all areas of education and policy making — from teaching in Frederick County elementary schools and then working in higher education administration — along with her compassion, empathy, and persistence, to breakthrough roadblocks, build consensus, and help disparate groups of people move forward together. She respects diverse voices and viewpoints, and helps people feel heard and do and be their best.
As dean of students at SU, and as a resident director where I came to know her, Diana insisted on going beyond our classroom education and offered us ways to hone our leadership skills, volunteerism, learn how to create safe spaces to resolve differences and work together, and taught the importance of creating community. She ensured students were able to be successful in the classroom, by learning coping skills to prevent mental health issues blocking their focus. She wrote the first student handbook and made sure it was a learning experience that addressed both student responsibilities and their rights.
To build community, she taught us how to collaborate with others to create campus-wide celebrations that brought students, teachers, staff and community businesses together! A still-talked about campus-wide MASH Day celebration included the local airport and pilots, faculty, dining hall staff, local army/navy surplus stores, talented Shenandoah students performing, and it was documented in the Winchester Star. She created and advised an SU cheerleading team and a mascot. Her focus was always about developing pride in ourselves, our Shenandoah school and our local community.
The training Hackney created for us to become a Resident Assistant continued to be a resource for the rest of our lives. In addition to learning from local police and fire department on how to work together in dangerous situations, she created numerous activities that built trust, motivated us, and provided our first formal opportunities to begin to seek to understand ourselves so that we could in turn help our residents. Hackney’s meetings, convenings, and conversations not only resulted in “moving the needle” forward in some way – but we’d have fun. Jim Barnett recreational programs, meetings with the local hospital, and just about anything that could be a resource to the students was woven in.
Dr. Hackney is an extraordinary leader and would be an outstanding addition to the board to ensure that the school district and every student has the resources and policies they need! She will inspire and engage everyone to provide the best of the best for the students.
