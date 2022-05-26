The massacre of elementary children in Texas cannot be blamed on mental illness. It cannot be blamed on bullying or on an unstable home or poor upbringing. It must be blamed on guns. All countries in this world have people who suffer from mental illness, are bullied, or come from bad families, yet no other country suffers from these frequent and tragic gun massacres.
Who in their right mind would allow an 18-year-old to purchase two assault rifles without even questioning his mental maturity or ability to use those weapons properly and safely? Thank Joe Manchin and Republican senators who receive large donations from the NRA gun lobby to stop all efforts to reasonably restrict the sale of such dangerous and life-threatening weapons. They would rather force our children to practice active shooter raids in our schools in order to keep assault rifle sales and profits at all-time highs.
NRA politicians are attempting to lessen the string of this most recent outrageous act by saying that “politicizing” this horrific event too soon is wrong. They know the nation will forget in two weeks and move on. It always does. “Thoughts and prayers” is their cold and empty response. If we talk about universal background checks, red flag laws, banning assault weapons as reasonable gun safety measures, NRA politicians scream “slippery slope” and warn that “all” guns will be banned. This lie always works. No one wants to ban all guns.
Can we shop in a grocery store, send our children to school, go shopping, or to church without some worry that someone somewhere with a gun will start shooting? These NRA politicians who fear losing blood money are destroying, not protecting our freedoms. Vote them out of office
Deetzie Bayliss is a resident of Frederick County.
