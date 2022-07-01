KEVIN KENNEDY
Does everyone now see things clearly? Are people finally recognizing that our country is in genuine danger? The values and principles that have defined “America” have been under attack for years, but people have not recognized the attacks because of their insidious nature.
The destructors are emboldened by recent successes, and no longer feel the need to hide their intentions. They seek to halt and reverse decades of progress and then re-make our society into the image of what they believe to be “right.”
The evidence is before our eyes. The testimony of witnesses to the January 6th investigation is shocking and damning. There was a cabal of Republicans who conspired with Trump to spread his “big lie” and to help him overthrow the election results. The list of people who conspired in this crime keeps growing. Anyone guilty of participating in the attempt to overthrow the election should be expelled from office and prosecuted. That is a clear act of treason.
There were 147 senators and congresspersons (all Republicans) who voted against certification of Biden’s victory. They should all be voted out of office this November. With that vote, they showed that they cannot be trusted to make important decisions about the country. Four Republican congressmen from Virginia voted against certifying the election results. One of them was Ben Cline. For that, in itself, he needs to go, but there are numerous other reasons to vote him out.
Besides the active and passive participation in the attempted coup by so many Republicans, we are confronted by the direct attack on women’s health by the Republican Supreme Court. This appointed body has now signaled a desire to “re-visit” gay marriage and other LGBTQ rights — and access to contraceptives!
When one recalls their active efforts to suppress voting access and considers their ever-strong opposition to gun safety matters, their denial of the approaching climate catastrophe, and their open favor of the wealthy over everyone else, this is just a bad time for someone to run as a Republican.
Locally, behold the accomplishments of the four radical Republicans on the Board of Supervisors! They ganged up against the schools’ administration, disrupting every aspect of county schools. They probably feel proud that Dr. David Sovine has escaped their nonsense and taken a new job. Who do these people serve, other than themselves?
To my previously published list of elected Republicans who could be labeled “good,” I add Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis. Both of them have worked with a bipartisan group to pass an important gun safety bill. There are more “good” Republicans, but they are overshadowed by the lies and nastiness from so many other Republicans.
How to choose “good” Republicans over “bad” Republicans at voting time? Easy: If they are Trumpers or if they still endorse the “big lie,” they cannot be trusted to serve us. Do not vote for them. Remember, that foul ex-President is still the de facto head of the Republican Party, and he influences everything which occurs in the Party.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
