DJ HONEYCUTT
I was a life-long moderate Democrat from New York until 2019, when I saw my party raucously celebrating the passage of the abortion protection law that January.
I had been gradually wavering in my support of the Democratic party at that point, but had finally seen enough and decided to leave the state I called home for my entire life. It was one thing to pass a law that protected a women’s right to choose, but to celebrate the way they did sent a chill down my spine. New York is lost forever to the extreme left so my family and I chose Virginia because we felt it was still more of a centrist state because, as I said, I was a moderate Democrat.
Over the past two years or so, I realized that the Democratic party that I belonged to no longer exists; replaced by an extremist worldview and clear hatred for this wonderful country. Since I moved to this beautiful state I have seen the error of my ways and simply ask those fellow moderate Democrats and Independents among us: What more do you need to see from this Democrat Party?
I know the extreme leftist “progressives” might read and totally ignore this, and completely bash it, which is fine. I’m not reaching out to them. I’m reaching out to those moderate Democrats and Independents that still love this country — flaws, and all — and are afraid to vote for a Republican. What more do you need to see from Democrats?
Gas prices, the misery index, and border encounters are up since April 2020, and the most violent cities are run and have been run by Democrats since the 60’s.
What does this have to do with Virginia? Everything. We moved from New York because I thought Virginia was still a good centrist option where both sides generally kept things balanced, but all evidence now suggests otherwise. Look at what’s occurring in our government education system. Virginia’s most dangerous cities are run by Democrat leadership and have been for years. Look at what they’ve done to our great nation and what is starting to occur in Virginia.
I still can’t call myself a Republican because I don’t agree with everything they believe, but I served my country and love my country deeply. I’ve seen much of the rest of the world, and you can keep it. We are the last bastion of freedom in this world. If we continue to vote for leftists like McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring, and Bayliss, Virginia will fully become a blue state run by leftists and possibly be lost forever. As much as we hate to do it, my wife and I are already looking for another state to move to, because we are afraid it’s too late, but I guess we’ll find out in a few days.
DJ Honeycutt is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.