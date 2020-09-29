DAVID STEGMAIER
There is such a stark contrast between the actions of Republicans to protect our security and our history and those of Democrats who, by reducing funding for our law enforcement officers and encouraging the “canceling” of our history and culture, have made us less secure in our homes and communities.
I am proud of the strong leadership shown by Republicans to respond to the dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing insurrection in our streets. I am also angered by the total lack of leadership of the Democrats, who have used the pandemic for political purposes to undermine the president, and, for three months, did nothing to oppose the Marxist-led riots that have destroyed thousands of businesses and have resulted in death and injury to hundreds of innocent people. Perhaps this is why there are Democrat candidates running for office who deliberately avoid informing the voters that they are Democrats!
With regard to the pandemic, I take pride in Republican actions that resulted in the early closing of travel to the U.S. from China and then from Europe. And in January, while Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were leading an absurd impeachment effort against President Trump, the Republicans had already established the White House Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Mike Pence and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). To their credit, the Republican administration put politics aside and initiated a strong response to pleas for help from Democrat governors in the hot spots of New York and New Jersey, despite the fact that they were foolishly sending nursing home patients that had tested positive for the virus, back into those homes, rather than sending them to the temporary emergency hospitals that had been erected by the Army Corps of Engineers and staffed by federal employees.
Democrat political correctness and identity politics have been used to divide Americans based on our various races, religions, sexual orientations, and economic circumstances. These divisions have torn at the social fabric of cities and states that are governed by Democrats, who are now confronted with skyrocketing crime, growing drug abuse and diminishing tax revenues, as residents and businesses leave totally dysfunctional situations for safer and more livable situations elsewhere.
Contrast this with jurisdictions such as Frederick County, where Republican leaders implementing conservative policies have established an extraordinarily effective county government that establishes and maintains safe communities and high quality schools, while keeping taxes low. It is no wonder that Frederick County is one of Virginia’s fastest-growing counties. The same can be said for the impact of conservative policies at the federal level where, before the pandemic, Republicans had created a historically strong economy that was benefiting all Americans and a rebuilt military that will continue to keep all Americans secure.
To protect our valley and our nation from being disabled by the Democrat agenda, I urge you to vote Republican in this critically important election!
Dave Stegmeier is a rubber stamp for an agenda that will never benefit him or anyone else under the top tax bracket. If it weren't for the errors, I would have assumed this had been written for him by a GOP functionary. However, he is blowing smoke to attract the attention of national level issues, but, like when he ran for school board, he is out of his actual element. The Shawnee district is not concerned with national directives from the Trumpublicans, they need infrastructure, something the regressive side of the Board has resisted for decades now. They need real representation for a growing community, not someone who yearns for a day when "those people" knew their place and Cokes were a nickel.
Stegmeier is a great representative for the Frederick County Republican Committee: small-minded, regressive, and unwilling to face reality. If that is what you seek in a representative, then you get what you deserve.
As always, the Left is guilty of exactly what they accuse of others - https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/09-29-20_Letter%20to%20Sen.%20Graham_Declassification%20of%20FBI's%20Crossfire%20Hurricane%20Investigations_20-00912_U_SIGNED-FINAL.pdf
And remember, a vote for Biden is vote for a career politician who has accomplished... uh... well, he's made a lot of money, right? That's good, right? He's meddled in foreign politics, too, so that's another plus! Oh, and don't forget he has several credible sexual harassment allegations against him! Boy, it's good to be Democrat!
All the TDS would seem a little more credible if you weren't busy ignoring the same behaviors you claim to be so outraged over... [rolleyes]
I will always be fascinated by the people who not only elevated a failed reality star and failed businessman who relied on insults, racism, kompromat, and lack of patriotism to "win," but who also continue to rationalize and defend it all. Minority rule at its finest.
Yeah, I know, right? It's kinda like those idiots who claim voter fraud is a thing or that the Russia hoax isn't real! https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/28/project-veritas-releases-another-ilhan-omar-video-showing-cash-for-votes-harvesting-scheme/ [lol] Vote early and often, my Leftist dude...
someone put a mask on bernie, he's foaming at the mouth as his $750 boy goes down
For three solid months, the Democrats actively supported and encouraged riots, arson, looting and attacks on law enforcement. In fact, Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has donated money to organizations that bail out violent anarchist rioters. So they can go out and do it some more. Biden tacitly supported these criminals until just recently. And even when he did condemn the rioters, he probably read it on his teleprompter. The Democratic Party has become the party of socialism and anarchy.
teleprompters? Oh, my, that's hysterical. At least Joe can read his.....
The Democratic Party is running on a platform of hate. Hate capitalism. Hate success. Hate law and order. Hate police. Hate middle America. Hate Trump. Hate Trump supporters. The Democratic Party supports and encourages rioting, arson, looting and attacks on the police. Why would anyone in their right mind vote for these lunatic Democrats? If you do, you are a fool.
how does one respond to so much stupidity .. a wise person doesn't
It's best not to pay attention to him, he's going to lose his bot job soon. Sure hope he can pay his taxes....
>>Joe Biden is a Democrat. DEMENTED JOE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS.
>>The Democratic Party is the majority in the House. NOT FOR LONG.
>>The Democrats have a better agenda than the Republicans. NO WAY.
>>The Democratic agenda is the best option. SOCIALISM WILL NOT WIN.
Pretty sure my Roomba could beat your senile tax cheat.
This is one of the most accurate, measured, and to-the-point columns I've seen in the Star in a long time. He hits every issue out of the park. And the comment section trolls are ranting, as usual.
look who just woke up to tell us all that he is still asleep ... 207,000 dead and counting
Before you make the mistake David is asking you to make, read the followin
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/trump-said-he-would-bring-jobs-back-to-ohios-manufacturing-workers-instead-he-deserted-them/2020/09/28/d494a408-01bf-11eb-897d-3a6201d6643f_story.html?commentId=215dc646-29cf-4dc8-9bf9-f2541c68efd4#comments-wrapper
The Washington Post is a leftist socialist rag with no credibility on any issue.
Yeh, the Q papers are much more credible, right?
My God, the liberals are huddling here!
Trying to help good intention people not make the mistake of voting for criminals, bigots you know tRump's republiclan party
Biden's far worse, but you don't care, obviously.
Joe pays taxes
You and your republican party did not get your way when Hillary lost. So now all you do is attack, attack and attack a man who is doing what has been good for America. If you are honest with yourself, you know the last 4 years have been good for a lot of people.
Hillary pays taxes. Good for whom? Rich white corporate giants and career republicans. Over 200,000 people might just disagree with you......
read that again 66
The first sign of intelligent leadership is that they have a command of their own language.
David Stegmaier doesn’t seem to know when to use the adjective “Democratic” in a sentence, versus the noun “Democrat”.
Joe Biden is a Democrat.
The Democratic Party is the majority in the House.
The Democrats have a better agenda than the Republicans.
The Democratic agenda is the best option.
See?? It’s not that hard.
Don’t vote for anyone who can’t articulate themselves correctly. Because, if they aren’t educated enough to speak and write correctly, you definitely don’t want them voting on issues that affect all of us.
Cultists take great pride in their lack of literacy while making fun of science. Very strange.
Not concerned about being a "gooder talker". We want positive results. Trump is giving us positive results. It must continue.
Results: 207,000 dead and counting
What must continue, the most inept president since Jimmy Carter, the most mob oriented corrupt president since Nixon all rolled into one yuuuge senile mess? Is that what needs to continue? Putin allowed to kill our troops? Lying to America about the pandemic? So bad that former officials over all departments are warning us about him? A national security risk because he owes 300 million to who, exactly? It must assuredly not continue Try another time for someone not "status quo" but please get someone sane and competent next time, thanks.
Thanks for helping to educate the "proudly" uneducated tRumpsters.
If they get their way, the Democrats will throw you into a re-education gulag for grammar and punctuation mistakes.
would that be dictator tRump patriotic re-education classes ... lol
As a Democrat I must say I have grown tired of cleaning up the republiclans messes.. President Clinton cleaned up the daddy bush mess and the economy roared, President Obama cleaned up baby bush's mess and the economy roared (unemployment dropped from 9% to 4.9% and the market tripled from 6900 to 19000) and yet again the Democrats will have to clean up the tremendous mess left by tRump (unemployment has risen from 4.9% to 10% and 206,000 dead and counting)
We, the Democrats, are just tired of cleaning up the republiclan's mess
This is the "mother of all messes."
In a move rivaling the infamy of Pearl Harbor, last February the Republican dominated Senate acquitted Donald Trump of abuse of power and soliciting foreign interference in the election. The facts certainly suggest otherwise. Time magazine reports that 17 campaign officials had over 100 contacts with Russian officials, going back to 2015 with discussions for a Trump tower in Moscow which The Donald brazenly denied throughout the entire campaign. In January 2016 Trump officials and Don Jr. received emails offering assistance from Russian tycoon Konstantin Sidorkov, numerous other offers followed and in the spring of 2016 Paul Manafort shared polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik. In April Jeff Sessions and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Trump was briefly introduced to the ambassador as well; Session lied to the FBI resulting in his consequent recusal. In June Trump Jr., Kushner and Manafort met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and others at Trump Tower and last summer Carter Page traveled to Moscow while Manafort sought to appease Konstatin Kilimnik, to whom he was deeply in debt.
Tim Snyder, the noted authority on authoritarianism and fascism, reports on the amazing Russian efforts for electoral interference. Facebook closed 5.8 milion fake accounts by November 2016, the Russian Internet Research Agency had 470 Facebook accounts; six of these had 340 million shares EACH. Over one hundred twenty million citizens saw Russian propaganda on Facebook. Citizens received ads tailored to their particular interests; anti Hillary ads, Islamic scare ads, voting disinformation for black citizens. Twitter carried 50,000 Russian bots and nearly 4,000 IRA accounts, about 1.3 million citizens read 3 million hostile tweets. Voting machine malfunction in crucial districts suggest the IRA hacked the machines' manufacturer; the electoral websites of at least 39 states were probed.
To characterize the impeachment effort as 'absurd' is a travesty against reality, democracy, and the continuing threat to our Republic by authoritarian subversives planning to take over our nation from within.
Still clinging to that unproven nonsense?
Well let's face it. The man is stupid and has to cheat to get anywhere, Russia knows a bargain when they see it....And, oh, the Senate report, led by a republican, you keep ignoring. Time's up Bern, he's a cheater, and you adore him. I think we know all we need to.
- SAT tests taken by somebody else, allegedly, based on his sister's recorded statement
- Nicknamed Pelé for kicking golf balls out of the rough or closer to the hole, as documented by golf buddies
- Running fraudulent universities
- Mishandling of charity money
- Wearing high heels to reduce his BMI
- Getting deferments for bone spurs
- Stiffing his contractors
- Using teleprompters at his rallies, you hate that, don't ya Bern. On, and on and on. Cheats on his taxes, his wives, and his country
Let's ask the old st raygun question:
"are you better off today than you were four years ago"?
..you can take off your mask before you answer
Are we really a nation of people in line with the ways of tRump. Do we ly, steal and cheat our way through life. I think we are a nation that is far better than donald tRump. Far better.
Vote Democrat to save this nation for our children.
In a move unprecedented in it's 175 year history, Scientific American has endorsed Joe Biden for President. "The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people--because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his willfully ignorant and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 170,000 Americans their lives by the middle of August." The highly respected magazine went further to state that Trump "repeatedly undercut clear public health messages" and "encouraged people to engage in risky behavior" increasing the spread of the virus. Beyond the pandemic, the editors charged Trump with "pushing to eliminate health rules from the EPA, putting people at more risk for heart and lung disease caused by pollution", and replacing scientists on advisory boards with industry representatives, while continuing to deny the reality of climate change--"falsely claiming that it does not exist and pulling out of international agreements to mitigate it." The editors concluded that "It's time to move Trump out and elect Joe Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science".
Excellent article, full of facts but wasted on tRump's cult as tRump called them "the uneducated". They run from facts like roaches from the light. The fact is they support an immoral and unethical party and person in tRump.
Look at the mess this nation is in ... 206,000 dead and everyone having to wear a mask to stay alive, 15,000,000 unemployed and a thief in the white house
Vote Democrat to save your life and others!
You have hitched your wagon to the wrong star sir. And shown yet again that you are not the right person for the job with this mash of gaslighting and downright lies.
Mr. Stegmaier, you have my vote.
Of course he does; he'll no doubt put a stop to the newer cars that line up at the food banks.
