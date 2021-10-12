"With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive to finish the work we are in," — Abraham Lincoln.
Why do you think our larger cities and densely populated areas in Virginia have almost nightly reports of deadly crimes and shootings, serious crimes against property, and drug-associated crimes? Why is there so much fussing at many school board meetings? Why are there many angry, expletive-filled letters to the editor about other people's faults and how people cannot get along with each other? Why is there a general concern about voting irregularities? Why is Virginia's right to work law threatened for extinction? These observations are only "the tip of the iceberg." Something is wrong with Virginia's political leadership.
How can this be? I think it can be laid at the feet of the leadership of the last two or three elected governors, attorney generals and lieutenant governors as well as many "crowd pleasers" in the legislature. Unrest and law-breaking are a product of poor leadership! Virginians have had more than eight years of poor leadership coming out of Richmond! No outside of the box, red-blooded American/Virginian imagination and right thinking! Recent and current leaders are indebted to socialist-minded educators, union organizers, the mob rule mentality, etc. "Political payoff" is no way to run state government or any government. Inspired, equitable and good leadership begins at the top.
For longer than acceptable, self-serving — and worst of all — anti-American, socialist-thinking Virginian do-gooders have been in charge. We have been led by politicians who do not seem to understand George W Bush's saying, "The soft bigotry of low expectations" — i.e. politicians' condescension towards tax-paying Virginians.
A pundit once said that repeatedly applying the same approach to similar recurring political problems is a sign of disordered thinking. Virginia is having and has had such a problem for at least the last eight years.
We need new, fresh and enlightened leadership. Virginians can have new, fresh and enlightened leadership by voting for Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares for attorney general. These are well-prepared, dedicated and unique people ready to take on their specific roles with fresh and enlightened American/Virginian ideas of leadership!
George White is a resident of Frederick County.
