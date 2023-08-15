Bob Wells is a two-term incumbent who has abandoned the Republican base that elected him twice instead of remaining a Republican and fighting for change. We can only speculate but it appears that he no longer has any fight left in him and chose the easy path of joining the Frederick First independents. It’s no wonder that many Frederick County Democrats including the Lake Frederick elitists support Mr. Wells — his leadership style is to “lead from the back” like Barrack Obama and Joe Biden.
A careful review of Mr. Wells’ web page reveals nothing about his accomplishments for “the citizens of Frederick County” who he professes to have embraced in his public service career. It’s also interesting to note that he changed professions 35 years ago to begin “a career in the Insulation Contracting business.” That carries with it a significant conflict of interest given the stage of growth the county is in currently.
Frederick County needs forward thinking leaders, not followers who are beholden to the special interests and developers who have not been held accountable to date. Robin Cooke offers a fresh choice to Wells. She has no outside business interests to prevent her from pushing back to avoid the pitfalls of development that have and continue to hobble our Northern Virginia neighbors.
A vote for Robin is truly a vote for the citizens of Frederick County and against the disturbing trend among incumbents forsaking their roots and putting their own personal interests ahead of those of the citizens of the county they represent.
Get out and vote early or on Nov. 7!
Bill Thomasson is a resident of Lake Frederick.
