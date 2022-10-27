This letter is a hearty endorsement of Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez for the Ward 4 City Council seat.
Mady was appointed by City Council upon the passing of Judy McKiernan. Her appointment was a unanimous vote by City Council and she was chosen from eight highly-qualified applicants for the interim position. She is running for a full term this election cycle.
Mady has been a resident of Winchester for 30 years and a Ward 4 resident for over 20 years. Mady lives here with her husband and two daughters who attend Winchester City schools. She herself is a product of Winchester City schools, attended Laurel Ridge Community College (formerly LFCC), Old Dominion University and has a master’s degree. Mady is currently president of the Winchester Education Foundation, co-advisor to Opportunity Scholars as well as a board member of Arte Libre, “I’m Just Me” mentoring group, and First Virginia Bank.
With her Mexican /Puerto Rican heritage, she is fluent in Spanish as well as English and strives to assist the growing Latino population in our city.
Professionally, she has been in the health care field for 17 years and has 25 years of experience in the special needs and adult education fields (she serves as a professor at both Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge).
At 45 years old, Mady represents a new generation of leadership for our city — fresh ideas, experiences and viewpoint. She will continue to be an effective liaison with WPS — the School Board, school administration and community.
As a WPS parent, she has a deeply vested interest in the quality of Winchester schools. Because of her Latino heritage, her election would be historic as the first councilor from this growing Hispanic community in the city’s long history.
My wife and I have already cast our votes for Ms. Rodriguez through early voting. We sincerely hope our Ward 4 neighbors will consider doing the same! Early voting is continuing with Election Day on Nov. 8th. Thanks!
David and Cathy Shore are residents of Winchester.
