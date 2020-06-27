NANCY TILSON SINBACK
It’s getting near election time in the City of Winchester and I believe it is a strange time for us all as we mark the changes trying to be made in the US as well as locally. In our small community we usually know everyone running for office and most likely feel a connection to them all. Choosing our candidates requires a combination of personal knowledge, platform support, and knowing what all the candidates see for our little city. Experience with the ability to focus is important.
These days we have to worry about COVID the virus and its economic recovery, employing our citizens, ensuring our nonprofit service agencies are able to provide assistance, determine funding for our government departments, and as always create an open and welcoming society born of equality, fairness, and transparency. I know we are at a turning point; I feel we need experience to win the day while we hopefully, as a community, change outcomes in a myriad of areas. Experience with the ability to focus is vital.
I have decided to support Mayor John “David” Smith and it’s based on a number of things. I know him personally and have great affection for him (yes, my personal connection) but rest assured that alone would not be enough for me to vote for him; I have worked with him for the betterment of community families (yes, a professional connection) and his dedication to his role was a wonder to behold, no one was outside his desire to help: and I have assisted him with bringing cultural awareness to our community. I know these things are important to him and vital to our community. Experience with the ability to focus is imperative.
I hope everyone gets out and votes and I hope I’ve swayed a few to get out and vote for John “David” Smith for Mayor!
Nancy Tilson Sinback is a resident of Winchester.
