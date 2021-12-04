Significant issues surround the proposed Preserve at Meadow Branch and a Planned Unit Development (PUD) rezoning request allowing 74 homes on land owned by the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation (GGBF) — essentially the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley — and a private homeowner. I am one of dozens of residents opposed to this action. City Council is poised for a December 14th vote. I strongly urge Council members to ensure information from city staff, the developer, the MSV and others is factual and accurate before they cast votes. Currently some of that information is erroneous enough to mislead Council. Examples: 1.) City staff “omitted” critical storm water management information that would lead to flooding of adjacent neighborhoods during a recent council meeting; 2.) They “guessed” when answering a counselor’s question about number of houses allowed without a PUD; 3.) They “accepted” a deeply flawed developer traffic study.
The issue is Council cannot do its job if the staff is not doing their jobs. City staff members are not paid to be salespeople. They are paid to provide accurate verified data. Likewise, Council must question and ensure accuracy of data provided to them by others, including staff, before speaking on the record and allowing inaccurate information to influence their votes. Examples: 1.) MSV leadership alluded to past trail system expansion opposition apparently to misdirect Council, while the very act of selling is in contravention to the GGBF charter. The apparent misdirection was brought up during a recent Council meeting; 2.) While the statement was made during a recent Council meeting, denying the PUD does not remove control from the city. Counselors, please vote no on December 14 and deny this rezoning request.
James Wilson is a Winchester resident.
